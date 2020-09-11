Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Research, Share, Analysis Forecast to 2026

The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising usage of digital dentistry. Presently, masses at are choosing various digital equipment, such as milling machines, computer software, scanners, and radiological devices for restorative and preventive dentistry. Teeth structures are also being customized by using CAD/CAM, as well as 3D printing technologies. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-crowns-and-bridges-market-102714

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the organizations operating in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market. They are as follows:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

National Dentex Lab

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

Glidewell

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTECH Dental

Others

Ability to Provide Lucent Finish will Drive Growth of the Ceramics Segment

Based on material, the market is grouped into metals, porcelain fused to metals, and ceramics. Out of these, the ceramics segment held 55.2%Dental Crowns and Bridges Market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the ability of ceramics to provide an attractive lucent finish to bridges and crowns.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Geriatric Population to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Europe procured USD 1.16 billion Dental Crowns and Bridges Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of digital dentistry equipment, surging dental expenditures, and rising geriatric population. Also, increasing and treatment and diagnosis rate for various dental disorders would propel growth of the market in this region.

