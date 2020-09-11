Dental X-Ray Systems Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Dental X-Ray Systems Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Dental X-Ray Systems market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The key manufacturers covered in this Dental X-Ray Systems market industry report:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dental X-Ray Systems Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Dental X-Ray Systems.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Dental X-Ray Systems market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Dental X-Ray Systems market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Dental X-Ray Systems market?

What are the challenges to Dental X-Ray Systems market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Dental X-Ray Systems market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dental X-Ray Systems market?

Trending factors influencing the Dental X-Ray Systems market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Dental X-Ray Systems market?

Key Market Trends:

The Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Overall Market

The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.

Government organizations are also promoting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. The United States federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a policy to decrease Medicare reimbursements by 20%, for the medical tests employing analog x-ray systems. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, coupled with government initiatives, are fueling the higher adoption of digital x-ray systems.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Dental X-ray Systems Market

The US dental x-ray systems market held the largest market share in 2018. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in this region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the dental digital x-ray systems market.

Study objectives of Dental X-Ray Systems Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Dental X-Ray Systems market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Dental X-Ray Systems market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Dental X-Ray Systems market trends that influence the global Dental X-Ray Systems market

Detailed TOC of Dental X-Ray Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Dental Radiography Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Analog X-ray Systems

5.1.2 Digital X-ray Systems

5.2 By Procedure Type

5.2.1 Intraoral X-rays

5.2.1.1 Bite-wing X-rays

5.2.1.2 Periapical X-rays

5.2.1.3 Occlusal X-rays

5.2.2 Extraoral X-rays

5.2.2.1 Panoramic X-rays

5.2.2.2 Dental Computed Tomography

5.2.2.3 Cephalometric Projections

5.2.2.4 Other Extraoral X-rays

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Air Techniques Inc.

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

6.1.6 Planmeca

6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Valtech Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Yoshida Dental

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

