Diabetic Food Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The Global Diabetic Food Market is projected to gain momentum from an increasing demand for healthy food to prevent diabetes and remain fit. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Diabetic Food Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Confectionery, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Dietary Beverages, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” a rise in the prevalence of health issues, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases is likely to boost the global diabetic food market growth.

Some of The Major Companies That Are Present in The Global Diabetic Food Market

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The Coca-Cola Company

Unilever Plc.

Mars Incorporated

Zen Health Japan Co

Kellogg Company

Nutrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Cadbury Plc.

Fifty 50 Group and other key market players.

The Segment of Dietary Beverages to Hold Major Market Share Stoked by the Demand for Low-Calorie and Sugar-Free Beverages

The report classifies the global diabetic food market on the bases of two segments, namely, by product type and by geography. In terms of product type, the market is further grouped into bakery products, dietary beverages, confectionery, dairy products, and others. Amongst these, the dietary beverage segment is likely to hold a significant portion of the global diabetic food market share.

This is due to an increasing demand for nutritive, low-calorie, and sugar-free beverages amongst the masses. Also, the huge variety of dietary beverages and their easy availability in all the developed countries is expected to propel the market.

Rising Per Capita Income and Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global diabetic food market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America currently holds the largest share of the global market. The region is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period.

This will occur because of the increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes, especially in the U.S. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population as well as rapid adoption of healthy lifestyles in the North American countries are expected to propel the market in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to become one of the fastest growing regions during the upcoming years. In countries, such as China and India, the population has been increasing at a fast pace. This is gradually giving rise to more health-conscious masses in Asia Pacific. Per capita income of people has also increased. All these factors are likely to increase the diabetic food market

ADA, Sun Basket, and Other Prominent Players Focus on Hassle-Free Digital Recipe Platforms and Healthy Meal Plans to Gain Competitive Edge

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced the launch of Diabetes Food Hub, a digital recipe and cooking destination in October 2018. The platform will help those people who have been living with diabetes and their families to eat healthfully. It includes a collection of recipes, tips for healthy eating, meal prep inspirations, and nutrition guidance approved by the nutrition experts of ADA.

Diabetes Food Hub also offers a drag-and-drop feature designed specifically to cater to the needs of those living with diabetes. The user can easily insert recipes in a weekly meal planner. The planner automatically calculates nutrition information and creates a shopping list that is editable, organized by grocery departments for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Sun Basket, a subscription meal delivery service, headquartered in the U.S., unveiled its new ‘carbohydrate-conscious’ meal plan in May 2018, by collaborating with ADA. It is a diabetes-friendly meal plan that promotes portion control and better nutrition by offering delicious recipes. All the recipes have been created by following the ADA’s guidelines. They emphasize high fiber and nutrient-rich food items, namely, fruits and vegetables and whole grains. This is because dietary fiber aid in managing blood glucose.

