Digestion Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020 – 2025- By 360 Market Updates

Digestion Equipment is sample preparation equipment for analytical laboratories. This report mainly covers Microwave Digestion, Hotblock Digestion and other types.

North America occupied 24.47% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.20% and 22.40% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. The global leading player in this market is CEM Corporation, whose revenue is $ 21.77 million in 2016, accounts for 17.89% of total revenue market.

The main type of Digestion Equipment is Microwave Digestion. The market share of Microwave Digestion is up to 80.40% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be 83.52% in 2022 with increased adoption of Digestion Equipment, For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Digestion Equipment producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The Digestion Equipment market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 180 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digestion Equipment.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Digestion Equipment market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

CEM Corporation

Milestone

Anton Paar

Analytik Jena

HORIBA

PerkinElmer

Berghof

SCP SCIENCE

SEAL Analytical

Aurora

Sineo Microwave

Shanghai PreeKem

Shanghai Xtrust

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Microwave Digestion

Hotblock Digestion

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Digestion Equipment market for each application, including: –

Metal

Mining Laboratory Application

Environmental Application

Food Application

Agriculture Application