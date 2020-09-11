Dimethylaminopropylamine DMAPA Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a clear liquid with mildly basic nature. It is soluble in common organic solvents. DMAPA is primarily used as an intermediate in the manufacture of various amphoteric surfactants; the most important ones are amine oxide and betaine. Cocamidopropyl betaine, a co-surfactant derived from DMAPA and coconut oil based lauric acid, is used in shampoos, shower gels and liquid soaps. Personal care products with substances derived from DMAPA are mild on the skin and do not hurt the eyes. Rise in usage of personal care products in emerging markets in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the DMAPA market in the near future.

DMAPA is used as catalyst in the manufacture of polyurethane foams, which are further employed in seating systems and other components in automobiles. High resilience flexible foams are increasingly used to increase safety and comfort in vehicles, as automobile engineers supplant spring design systems with shock absorbing PU foams.

Rise in demand for PU foams is anticipated to boost the DMAPA market. Polyurethane foams are also widely employed in bedding, furniture, roof & wall insulation, insulated windows, and doors and air barrier sealants. DMAPA also inhibits corrosion in boiler water treatment. DMAPA is also employed in agricultural chemicals, antistatic agents, dye intermediates, epoxy curing agents, and fabric softeners. DMAPA is used in the manufacture of soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, fabric softeners, liquid soaps, bath oils, hair dyes, bubble baths, moisturizers, etc. However, exposure to DMAPA during the manufacturing process carries health concerns. Exposure to DMAPA during manufacture or when it is present as an impurity in health products can cause dermal allergies. These concerns are anticipated to present the largest challenge to this industry in the next few years.

Rise in demand for skin-friendly surfactants is estimated to boost the global demand for DMAPA. Asia Pacific is projected to drive the DMAPA market, as changes in lifestyle coupled with increase in disposable income has propelled the demand for personal care products in the region. China, Japan, and India are likely to account for three-fourth share of the DMAPA market during the forecast period. Among the products derived from DMAPA, shower gels and liquid soaps are expected to witness high growth in Asia Pacific. North America is a major manufacturer of DMAPA; it constitutes about 50% of manufacturing capacity in the word. Europe occupies the next position. Increase in temperatures in the U.S. and Europe are anticipated to boost the sales of sun protection lotions. However, implementation of relatively stringent guidelines related to the contact of chemicals with skin presents a challenge to market players in these regions. The focus on improvement of comfort and safety is expected to encourage car manufacturers to employ functional polyurethane foams in interior designs in vehicles. This is projected to augment the demand for DMAPA in the near future.

BASF SE is one of the leading manufacturers of DMAPA in the world. The company has backward integrated by manufacturing dimethylamine and acrylonitrile, which are the raw materials employed in the manufacture of DMAPA. Other key players in the DMAPA market include Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Solvay S.A., Tianjin Zhonxin Chemtech Co., Ltd, and Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd.

