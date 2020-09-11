Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream Reddit Free | Watch US Open 2020 Men’s Semifinals

Today Tennis Time! Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream free online US Open Men’s semi-finals live stream, Where to watch Thiem vs Medvedev and Busta vs Zverev online from anywhere. Get updates on US Open Semi-final P Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, H2h And Preview.

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem eased into the quarterfinals of the US Open with a straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday.

Thiem’s 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 victory put him in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time — he also did it in 2018. With top-ranked Novak Djokovic gone, the Austrian is the highest-seeded man left.

“It doesn’t matter at all if the Big Three are here or not,” Thiem said. “Everybody wants their hands on the trophy,” said Thiem, who won almost half of Auger-Aliassime’s service points, 46 of 88. “It doesn’t really matter who they’re going to beat.” Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals and gone 0-3, including a five-set loss to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open.

Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 Semifinal: Preview

World No.3 Dominic Thiem has stepped up his performances in 2020, especially on hard-courts. In his journey to a first US Open semifinal, Thiem’s had no roadblocks. He has improved his serve and is more willing to take risks. He faced a minor blip against former US Open champion Marin Cilic, where he lost a set. But other than that, he has been flawless.

He beat a 20-year-old Canadian who had been broken only once during the tournament and broke him five times in three sets. He will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. De Minaur, 21, eliminated Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2.

I had a great feeling, from the first moment of the match. I felt that the first set was pretty intense, and the second one as well. It looks easier on the scoresheet that it was on the court. In the third set, I lost a bit of energy and momentum, and he came back great. It was a crucial game at 3-4. I had to save a break-point, which I managed to.

I felt the energy coming back to me at that point. I think the match was going a bit flat, which can happen in an empty stadium. We both switched it on again right at the end, but with a two-set lead, it was a lot easier for me.

My mindset isn’t any different, even though the big three are no longer involved in the tournament. Maybe somewhere in the back of my head, of all four players. But even if there’s no Roger, Rafa or Novak, there’s still Daniil, Sascha and Pablo. They’re all amazing players, and I think every single one of us deserves this title. Everyone will give their all. That’s what’s on my mind. Once we step on the court, the other three are forgotten.

A perfect complement of styles. Thiem, the heavy-hitting Austrian. Medvedev, the retrieving Russian. Both have been a class above the rest of the draw. With Djokovic out of the equation, this would have been the best possible final. That was impossible with them landing in the same half of the draw but a semi-final encounter will have to suffice.

Both have experienced reaching the final of Grand Slams. Medvedev was beaten in the final in New York last year, Thiem has two French Open finals and one Australian Open final under his belt. Thiem leads their head-to-head 2-1 but Medvedev won their most recent meeting, which was on an outdoor hard court. They have never met in a best-of-five sets match. Each man will know this is a glorious opportunity to win a first major. Both know they are playing well enough to win this title.

There’s a lot that can be said of Alex De Minaur’s performance in this match. He’s been stubborn, he’s stuck to his guns, and at times, he’s played some incredible tennis. But the one thing you cannot say is that he was ever, even for a little spell, better than Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian was immense in this match, and he was on top of things from the very get-go. And perhaps typically, he seals his place in the semi-final with a hold to love. Incredible stuff!

Head-to-Head: Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev

Looking at their head-to-head, Thiem leads at 2-1. This will be their first meeting at a Grand Slam.

World No.7 and 5th seed, Alexander Zverev hasn’t had a perfect tournament so far, but he has been solid enough to reach his first US Open semifinal. His second serve continues to trouble him and he has struggled in the early stages of his matches. But other than the first set troubles, Zverev has played fearlessly and isn’t afraid of risks. Unsurprisingly, the German has often raked up a high number of winners as well as unforced errors.

