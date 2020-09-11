Dravet Syndrome Market- What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

Dravet syndrome market size growth during the forecast period. Dravet syndrome is a severe form of epilepsy that occurs in the first year of life and becomes a lifelong condition characterized by frequent and prolonged seizure episodes. It is a rare disorder, affecting 1 in every 15,700 Americans, according to the National Institutes of Health. Since it’s a rare disease, it requires unique treatment methods and many companies and institutions are coming to the fore with novel therapies. They are receiving encouragement from regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US. For example, the FDA, for the first time, cleared a cannabis-derived purified drug called epidiolex in June 2018. Such supportive regulatory policies are expected to emerge as one of the key Dravet syndrome market trends in the forthcoming years.
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Zogenix
- Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- PTC Therapeutics
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc.
- Ovid Therapeutics
Dravet Syndrome Market Segmentation:
By Treatment
- Drugs
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Report Focus:
- Extensive product offerings
- Customer research services
- Robust research methodology
- Comprehensive reports
- Latest technological developments
- Value chain analysis
- Potential Dravet Syndrome Market opportunities
- Growth dynamics
- Quality assurance
- Post-sales support
- Regular report updates
