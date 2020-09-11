Dural Repair Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Dura repair is commonly used in neurosurgical procedures to repair defects in the dura. The dura mater is the dense, leathery membrane covering and protecting the brain and spinal cord. Dural graft substitutes are used when the opening in the dura is too large to be sutured together. Dura can become damaged in many ways, such as severe head injury, tumor, or invasive surgical procedures. Dural substitutes help in preventing CSF leaks. Dural alternatives can be either biological-harvested from animals- or synthetic.

Minimally invasive spine surgery has a vital role in the treatment and management of spinal disorders. Spinal cord injuries due to accidents, sports, and falls have increased in the last few years. For instance, Approximately 17,730 new spinal cord injuries occur in the U.S. each year, the National SCI Statistical Center. Moreover, increasing geriatric population prone to falls and other severe injuries have also increased spinal cord injuries. Increasing advancement in technology to provide suitable dura substitutes are driving the growth of the market.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun company)

Polyganics

Stryker

Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Cook Medical

Baxter

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008239/

