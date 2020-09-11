E-prescribing Market Trends, Revenue, Share, Demands, Research Report Forecast to 2026

The global e-prescribing market size is expected to touch USD 4,017.79 million by the end of 2026, attributable to the incorporation of e-prescribing software in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a new technologic infrastructure that helps the medical professionals to write and send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy. Fortune Business Insights, in its recent report, titled, “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” states that the value of the market was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019 to 2026.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/e-prescribing-market-102698

Some of the Key Players of the E-prescribing Market Include:

Athenahealth

NextGen Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

eClinical Works

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Surescripts

Other players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/e-prescribing-market-102698

The current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred the global economy. Most of the international trade is at halt now, while some are struggling to generate meagre revenues. Governments of various nations have imposed safety regulations. We hope to fall out of this situation to a better one soon. Fortune Business Insights is offering a few individual reports on the impacts of coronavirus on various markets. These reports will benefit the investors to chalk out the revenue generation plans during this situation accordingly.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Emphasizing on Organic and Inorganic Partnerships to Gain Traction

The global market for e-prescribing is dominated by Epic Systems Corporation owing to its specialization on interoperable technology and multiple secured contracts with small and large hospitals and healthcare centres. Some of the clients of this company include Johns Hopkins Health System, University of Utah Health Care, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care. The other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more to gain a significant position in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:

May 2016 – Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust and Cerner engaged in a joint venture for a big Electronic Patient Record (EPR) program. It offers bed management, clinical documentation, and critical care functionalities.

December 2019 – An independent company dealing in integrated prescriptions and cost transparency solutions called RxRevu, declared a collaborative agreement with Cerner Corporation offering patient prescription pricing solutions for the EHR.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026

Medical Clothing Market Global Trend, Future Growth, Share and Forecast to 2026