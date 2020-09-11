The global automotive industry has recently witnessed the growth in demand for electric buses in the developed countries as well as few developing countries. The governmental rules and regulations to reduce CO2 emission and enhance the eco-friendly transport systems, several countries have implemented strict rules to replace the existing or traditional buses with electric buses. This factor has raised the demand for electric bus charging infrastructures in the regions, which is driving the electric bus charging infrastructure market.

The electric bus charging infrastructure market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in the past five years. The key electric bus charging infrastructure market players influencing the market are ABB Ltd. APT Control Inc., Heliox B.V., Siemens Mobility, Proterra, Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, IES Synergy and ChargePoint Inc.

Another factor boosting the electric bus charging infrastructure market is the emergence of fast charging technologies. Lack of standardizations and related to electric buses in various developed countries and third world countries is hindering the electric bus charging infrastructure market in the current scenario. However, several companies operating in the electric bus charging infrastructure market, are developing wireless chargers, which is creating a significant market space for electric bus charging infrastructure market in near future. Another key factor which poses a prominent future for electric bus charging infrastructure market is the legalization of usage of electric buses by the private sectors.

