Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Electrically Conductive Textiles

Global “Electrically Conductive Textiles Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electrically Conductive Textiles in these regions. This report also studies the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Electrically Conductive Textiles:

  • Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

    Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Manufactures:

  • Bekaert
  • Laird
  • Seiren
  • 3M
  • Toray
  • Emei group
  • Metaline
  • 31HK
  • Shieldex
  • KGS
  • Holland Shielding Systems
  • Metal Textiles
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Swift Textile Metalizing
  • HFC
  • ECT

    Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Types:

  • Copper-based Yarns Textiles
  • Silver Plated Yarns Textiles
  • Steel Filaments Textiles
  • Carbon-based Yarns Textiles
  • Others

    Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Applications:

  • Industrial & Commercial & Military
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Electronic Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).
  • Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.18% of the revenue market in 2016. The major manufacturers of electrically conductive textiles are Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex and KGS.
  • The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Textiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 430 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electrically Conductive Textiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Electrically Conductive Textiles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Textiles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electrically Conductive Textiles in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Electrically Conductive Textiles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Electrically Conductive Textiles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Electrically Conductive Textiles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrically Conductive Textiles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

