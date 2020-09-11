Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Electrically Conductive Textiles Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electrically Conductive Textiles in these regions. This report also studies the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Types:

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Applications:

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry

Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).

Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.18% of the revenue market in 2016. The major manufacturers of electrically conductive textiles are Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex and KGS.

The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Textiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 430 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.