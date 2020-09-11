Epoxy Adhesives Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Epoxy Adhesives Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Epoxy Adhesives market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Epoxy Adhesives market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Epoxy Adhesives Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Epoxy Adhesives.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245137

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Epoxy Adhesives market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Epoxy Adhesives market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Epoxy Adhesives market?

What are the challenges to Epoxy Adhesives market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Epoxy Adhesives market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Epoxy Adhesives market?

Trending factors influencing the Epoxy Adhesives market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Epoxy Adhesives market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive industry, epoxy adhesives are often used together with another joining technique. The epoxy adhesive, together with point welding of car bodies, ensures a desirable distribution of the weight, thus maintaining a high resistance to ageing and corrosion.

– For current automotive metal bonding applications, more than 95% of the applied adhesives are based on epoxy adhesives. This is due to the combination of various advantageous characteristics, such as oil absorption capacity, durability, and outstanding mechanical characteristics, across a wide temperature range.

– A big advantage of epoxy adhesives is that there are a wide variety of commercially available resins, hardeners, and fillers. Thus, the performance characteristics of epoxy adhesives can be tailored to the specific requirements of almost any automotive application.

Overall, the global automotive industry is in better shape than it was five years ago, especially in the United States, where profits and sales have recovered, following the recent economic crisis, and in China, where growth remains strong.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing automobile production activities, the usage of epoxy adhesives is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain the economic growth. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. It is growing rapidly, with the increasing automobile production (increasing at a YoY of 3.19%, over 2016). The Indian government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI in the automotive industry, allowing 100% FDI under the automatic route. The government also has plans to introduce a new Green Urban Transport Scheme, with central assistance of about USD 3,600 million, in order to boost the growth of urban transport along the low-carbon path, with an aim to reduce air pollution substantially. Such factors are boosting the demand for the market studied in the region.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245137

Study objectives of Epoxy Adhesives Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Epoxy Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Epoxy Adhesives market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Epoxy Adhesives market trends that influence the global Epoxy Adhesives market

Detailed TOC of Epoxy Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized and Lightweight Electronics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOCs

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 Energy and Power

5.1.7 Other End Users

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 One-component

5.2.2 Two-component

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Co.

6.4.2 AdCo UK Limited

6.4.3 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

6.4.4 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.5 American Chemical Inc.

6.4.6 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.7 Ashland Inc.

6.4.8 Benson Polymers Ltd

6.4.9 Collano Adhesives AG

6.4.10 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.11 Dow Chemical Co.

6.4.12 Dymax

6.4.13 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.14 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.15 Henkel Limited

6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.17 Super Glue Corp.

6.4.18 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.19 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.20 Jowat AG

6.4.21 LORD Corp.

6.4.22 Mapei Spa

6.4.23 Master Bond

6.4.24 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd

6.4.25 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.26 RPM International

6.4.27 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications and Rising Awareness of Structural Adhesives

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Global Theanine Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Online Banking Software Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Global Marine Audio System Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Global ATM Outsourcing Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Regenerative Braking Systems Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global pH Stabilizers Market 2020 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2026

Gene Therapies for Cancer Treatment Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Antiinflammatory Drugs Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)