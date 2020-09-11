Europe Clinical Trials Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Bulletin Line

Global “Europe Clinical Trials Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Europe Clinical Trials market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Europe Clinical Trials Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Europe Clinical Trials Market

  • Clinipace Worldwide
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • ICON PLC
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Parexel
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
  • IQVIA
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Sanofi

    Market Overview:

  • The European clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high R&D spending of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing prevalence of diseases.
  • Another driving factor is the increasing focus on rare diseases and multiple orphan drugs in the pipeline. As rare diseases have considerably low prevalence rate, as compared to other diseases, drug manufacturers were previously not interested in developing drugs for rare diseases, due to the low earnings in this category. However, the situation has changed currently, as companies are increasingly focusing on cures for rare diseases, specifically in developed countries. In fact, the percentage share of orphan drugs approved by FDA increased from 33% in 2013 to 47% in 2015. Favorable government policies contributed majorly to this drive. The United States was the first to implement such policies, starting with the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) of 1983, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for diseases that had less market demand. Tax credits were offered for R&D costs and tax incentives were offered for clinical trials.
  • The push from different governments has motivated the small, medium, and large players to enter into orphan drug development. Thus, there are multiple drugs in the pipeline. Additionally, the orphan drug presents an avenue of high profit to the leading pharmaceutical companies working in a low CAGR market. As a result, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer (among others) have entered this field. However, factors, such as lower healthcare reimbursement in developing countries, may hinder the market growth.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Clinical trials are the experiments conducted in clinical research, and they follow a regulated protocol. They are performed particularly to obtain data on safety and efficacy of a newly developed drug. Clinical trial data is mandatory for further approval of the drug, for it to enter the market.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Europe Clinical Trials market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Europe Clinical Trials market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Europe Clinical Trials market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Europe Clinical Trials create from those of established entities?

    Key Market Trends:

    Phase III is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the by Phase Segmentation

    Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. Most of Phase III clinical trials can be marketed FDA norms, through approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) containing all manufacturing, pre-clinical, and clinical data. The number of patients is huge and varied between 300-3000, and in several cases much higher. And as per the clinicaltrials.gov, there were around 5800 active studies ongoing in 2018; the United States and some European countries had the most number of clinical trials, followed by China and Canada. The Middle East, Australia, and Japan are the regions with a significant number of clinical trials being conducted.

    Reasons for Buying Europe Clinical Trials Market Report:

    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • It provides a five-year of Europe Clinical Trials market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Europe Clinical Trials market size.

    Detailed TOC of Europe Clinical Trials Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High R&D Spending of the Pharmaceutical Industry
    4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
    4.2.3 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in Pipeline
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Phase
    5.1.1 Phase I
    5.1.2 Phase II
    5.1.3 Phase III
    5.1.4 Phase IV
    5.2 By Design
    5.2.1 Treatment Studies
    5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
    5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
    5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
    5.2.2 Observational Studies
    5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
    5.2.2.2 Case Control Study
    5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study
    5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Europe
    5.3.1.1 Germany
    5.3.1.2 UK
    5.3.1.3 France
    5.3.1.4 Italy
    5.3.1.5 Spain
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Clinipace Worldwide
    6.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.3 ICON PLC
    6.1.4 Novo Nordisk
    6.1.5 Parexel
    6.1.6 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
    6.1.8 IQVIA
    6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    6.1.10 Sanofi

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

