Europe Clinical Trials Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Following Companies Are Covered by Europe Clinical Trials Market

Clinipace Worldwide

Eli Lilly and Company

ICON PLC

Novo Nordisk

Parexel

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

IQVIA

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Market Overview:

The European clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high R&D spending of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing prevalence of diseases.

Another driving factor is the increasing focus on rare diseases and multiple orphan drugs in the pipeline. As rare diseases have considerably low prevalence rate, as compared to other diseases, drug manufacturers were previously not interested in developing drugs for rare diseases, due to the low earnings in this category. However, the situation has changed currently, as companies are increasingly focusing on cures for rare diseases, specifically in developed countries. In fact, the percentage share of orphan drugs approved by FDA increased from 33% in 2013 to 47% in 2015. Favorable government policies contributed majorly to this drive. The United States was the first to implement such policies, starting with the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) of 1983, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for diseases that had less market demand. Tax credits were offered for R&D costs and tax incentives were offered for clinical trials.