Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type
According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or older have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian Subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.
Detailed TOC of Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Eye Disease
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Ophthalmology
4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Risk Associated with Eye Surgery
4.3.2 Long Waiting Time for Surgeries
4.3.3 Stringent Regulations
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Device
5.1.1 Surgical Device
5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.1.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices
5.1.1.5 Othe Surgical Devices
5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Device
5.1.2.1 Fundus Cameras
5.1.2.2 Ophthalmoscopes
5.1.2.3 Retinoscopes
5.1.2.4 Keratometers
5.1.2.5 Wavefront Aberrometers
5.1.2.6 Tonometers
5.1.2.7 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
5.1.2.8 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
5.1.2.9 Visual Field Analyzers
5.1.2.10 Slit Lamps
5.1.2.11 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Vision Care
5.1.3.1 Spectacles
5.1.3.2 Contact Lens
5.2 Drug
5.2.1 Glaucoma Drugs
5.2.2 Retinal Disorder Drugs
5.2.3 Dry Eye Drugs
5.2.4 Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs
5.2.5 Other Drugs
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 UK
5.3.1.2 Germany
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics Inc.
6.1.2 Alcon Inc.
6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
6.1.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
6.1.5 Essilor International SA
6.1.6 Haag-Streit Group
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Nidek Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Topcon Corporation
6.1.10 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
