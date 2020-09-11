Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market What Is The Estimated Market Size In The Upcoming Years? | key players- Ame Pure, Grande Cosmetics, Lashfactor London, Athena Cosmetics

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is expected to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for eyelashes enhancing agents is expected to grow, owing to factors such as eyelashes enhancing agents are growing prevalence of eye diseases, and growing cosmetics industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the development of nanotechnology-based eyelash enhancing agents is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on type has been segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the volumizing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the preference of healthy and luscious looking eyelashes, especially among the young population.

The emerging markets in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region are creating more opportunities for the market players to expand their business, which will account for market growth during the forecast period. The key players focus on emerging markets of India, China, and others, as they have a large population and a growing demand for cosmetics.

In Europe, natural and organic cosmetic products are gaining high prominence due to increasing awareness and preference for luxury personal care brands. In the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries, consumers are increasing their consumption of beauty products such as eye care, skincare, and hair care, due to their enhancing characteristics.

According to the European trade association firm Cosmetics Europe, the UK cosmetics market was the third-largest market with a value of €11.1Bn (USD 12.5 Bn) in 2017. This market is largely driven by the successful coexistence of large and small leaders (e.g. Lashfactor London, VicCos Diffusion, and others) in the market.

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Type

Curling

Lengthening

Volumizing

Others

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Application

Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

Nourishing

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – By Content-Type

Bimatoprost

Serum

Others

