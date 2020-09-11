Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2027

The feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006970/

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin ‘Sofy COOL’ in India. The newly introduced product comes along with a revolutionary “Coolpad Technology,” which gives a feeling of coolness for an “Irritation Free Period.”

The Feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to obtain significant growth opportunities from rising urbanization and changes in lifestyle. There has been a rise in the percentage of working women around the globe, which is expected to drive the sales of hygiene products at a significant rate. This number has increased significantly in the developed and developing economies. In the US, women’s participation in labor economics has doubled from 34% of working-age women in 1950 to ~57% in 2016.

Similarly, in developing economies such as India, have also witnessed the surge in the female workforce during recent years. In India, ~26% of the companies surveyed in 2018 had hired women for Top 5 job roles in the past five years. With increased employment of women, leading to the rise in disposable income, there has been a shift in lifestyle, leading to increased use of feminine hygiene products by the working population. Moreover, reduced prices of feminine hygiene products also result in significant demand for these products worldwide, which is likely to drive the market for these products in the coming years.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products



Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels



Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea



Inquiry For Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006970/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]