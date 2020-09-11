Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size, Trends, Scope & Challenges To 2026

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( Tereos & PureCircle, Cargill, Evolva, GLG Life Tech, Biolotus Technology, Layn, Tate & Lyle, HuZhou LiuYin Biological, Hunan NutraMax Inc., Tianjin Jianfeng ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry geography segment.

Scope of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.Polypropylene and cold rolled steel concrete fiber are the main raw materials of fiber concrete. Fiber concrete is mainly used in road industry, construction, industrial, etc. Road industry is the largest downstream application, which share reached 42.76% share in 2015. The shares of construction and industrial were 36.50% and 7.76% then.Concrete fiber includes steel fiber, synthetic fiber (such as polypropylene fiber, nylon fiber and other), glass concrete fiber and others. Owning to higher addition and lower price, steel fiber remains the most used fiber of all, followed by synthetic fiber and glass concrete fiber.Compared with foreign giants, concrete fiber produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. In China, due to affluent raw material and lower price, concrete fiber manufacturers mainly produce steel fiber. China is the largest consumer of concrete fiber in the world. Euclid Chemical, Sika Corporation, Nycon are the major manufacturers in the USA, and these companies usually produce both steel fiber and synthetic fiber. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC).

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Steel Concrete Fiber

⦿ Synthetic Concrete Fiber

⦿ Glass Concrete Fiber

⦿ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) for each application, including-

⦿ Industrial Flooring

⦿ Bridge & Road

⦿ Residential & commercial Building

⦿ Others

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Highlights Of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Report Include:

☑ Competitors Analysis – during this section, numerous Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market trade leading players are studied with relation to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

☑ Manufacture Analysis – Production of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is analyzed with relation to totally different regions, varieties and applications. Here, value analysis of assorted Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market key players is additionally coated.

☑ Resource and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies provide and consumption for the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market. This half additionally sheds light-weight on the gap between provide and consumption. Import and export figures also are given during this half of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market.

☑ Sales and Revenue Analysis – each, sales and revenue are studied for the various regions of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market. Another major facet, price that plays a crucial half within the revenue generation is additionally assessed during this section for the varied regions.

☑ Other analyses – with the exception of the knowledge, trade and distribution analysis for the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market, contact data of major makers, suppliers and key shoppers also are given.

