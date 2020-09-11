Bulletin Line

Flat Panel C-arm Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Flat Panel C-arm

Global “Flat Panel C-arm Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Flat Panel C-arm market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Flat Panel C-arm Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Flat Panel C-arm Market

  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Ziehm Imaging
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Hologic Corporation
  • Orthoscan Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • Rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and rising demand in emerging economies are the prime factors that are responsible for the growth of the flat panel C-arm market, currently.
  • The elder population tends to suffer from more critical diseases, which places them at an increased threat for perioperative morbidity. The geriatric population is at a greater risk of organ function failures, as there are changes in the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics related to age and organ function changes. Alterations in kidney and liver functions may result in slower rates of drug metabolism, potentially increasing concentrations of medications in older individuals.
  • According to the National Council on Aging, in 2018, chronic diseases accounted for three-quarters of the spending on healthcare, and about 80% of older adults suffer from at least one chronic disease; 77% suffer from at least two diseases. The increasing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to various chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases, together with increasing patient awareness, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
  • With the demand for medical imaging rising exponentially and the prevalence of interventional procedures on the rise, mobile C-arms and the versatility they offer are becoming important tools for hospitals. Ziehm Imaging introduced the first C-arm with a Flat Panel Detector (FPD) in 2006, and since then, many other manufacturers have followed suit. Philips received FDA clearance for its Veradius Unity, in November 2014. At the 2016 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in November, Ziehm Imaging highlighted its first, full-size C-arms with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) flat-panel detectors, the Solo FD and the Vision RFD CMOS.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of the global flat panel detector (FD) C-arm market report, a mobile C-arm is a medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in several diagnostic and interventional procedures. FD C-arms have the potential for higher image resolution and have the ability to produce a more consistent, high-quality, digital images.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Flat Panel C-arm market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Flat Panel C-arm market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Flat Panel C-arm market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Flat Panel C-arm create from those of established entities?

    Key Market Trends:

    The Mini C-arms Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period

    Mini C-arms are believed to have faster growth, when compared to full-size C-arms, as mini C-arms are specifically designed for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility, when compared to the full-size C-arm. Further, the market is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a faster pace, by launching new products in this segment. Pertaining to these factors, the mini C-arms segment is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

    Orthopedics and trauma segment is dominating the flat panel C-arm market

    The orthopedics and trauma segment dominated the market in 2017, due to the ability of C-arm units to capture accurate images from various multiple positions. Furthermore, these devices have a wide range of applications in orthopedic surgeries, due to their precision in operating rooms. Products, such as Alpha, cios Fusion, and cios Select from Siemens Healthineers, have also contributed to the growth of the market, as they have set a standard in orthopedic surgeries. So, with the rising number of orthopedic surgeries, the market is also growing.

    Reasons for Buying Flat Panel C-arm Market Report:

    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • It provides a five-year of Flat Panel C-arm market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Flat Panel C-arm market size.

    Detailed TOC of Flat Panel C-arm Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases
    4.2.2 Advancements in Maneuverability and Imaging Capabilities
    4.2.3 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Fixed C-arm
    5.1.2 Mobile C-arm
    5.1.2.1 Full-size C-arm
    5.1.2.2 Mini C-arm
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Cardiology
    5.2.2 Gastroenterology
    5.2.3 Neurology
    5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma
    5.2.5 Oncology
    5.2.6 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.2 Ziehm Imaging
    6.1.3 GE Healthcare
    6.1.4 Siemens Healthineers
    6.1.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
    6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation
    6.1.7 Hologic Corporation
    6.1.8 Orthoscan Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

