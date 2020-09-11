Food Antioxidants Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The food antioxidants market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to increasing consumption of packed foods. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Food Antioxidants Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Natural Antioxidants, Synthetic Antioxidants), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Fats & Oils, Beverages, Snacks & Dairy, Processed Meat, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will grow at a healthy rate due to increasing product launches around the world.

A few of the prominent companies that are operating in the global food antioxidants market are

BASF SE (Germany)

I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd. (India)

Kalsec, Inc. (USA)

Barentz Group (Netherlands)

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel) and Eastman Chemical Company (USA).

Food antioxidants play a major part in food preservation with the process of anti-oxidization. The use of anti-oxidants to preserve foods and prevent their interaction with air, thereby reducing chances of decay, has led to a rising uptake for the products across the world. Anti-oxidants are mostly synthetic food additives that aid processing and storage and ensure their fresh nature for a prolonged time. Additionally, the ability of antioxidants to retain the taste and colour of the foods has led to an increase in the uptake for these products in numerous products in the food and beverage industry.

Anti-oxidants prevent nutrient content such as vitamins and minerals from being eliminated. The aforementioned factors have constituted enormous growth in the global food antioxidants market in recent years. The use of antioxidants helps prevent exposure to air, thereby leading to prolonged shelf life and the packed foods find major applications in the food antioxidants industry.

Increasing Product Launches and Growing Usage Approvals Play a Major Role in Market Growth

As several health benefits of food antioxidants have been unfolded in recent years, the food antioxidants market companies are engaged in introducing stand out products. The increasing health awareness among people from across the world has contributed to the demand for food antioxidants in recent years. The growing demand for antioxidants has encouraged regulatory authorities to approve more products, which in turn will enable companies to generate substantial food antioxidants market revenue in the coming years.

Furthermore, the demand for organic and non-synthetic antioxidants has led to several product innovations. In 2019, DuPont announced the launch of a new antioxidant derived from naturally sourced substances. The ‘Guardian Toco 30P’ was loaded with exceptional benefits such as eliminating the need for labor-intensive clean-up, homogenous distribution, and handling. Fortune Business Insights predicts that that DuPont’s attest products will witness rapid growth, owing to the company’s strong market brand and an already established product portfolio. DuPont’s domestic success will have a positive impact on the global food antioxidants market. The report encompasses product launches, similar to DuPont’s latest offering and signifies the importance of these products on the global market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Food Antioxidants Market Share

Several product innovations in the food and beverage industry in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia have created opportunities for growth of the food antioxidants market in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the people in countries such as China and India will enable growth of the domestic markets, subsequently aiding the growth of antioxidants market in Asia Pacific. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

