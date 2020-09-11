GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.
Following Companies Are Covered by GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market growth?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market shares?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market industry?
- What difference does performance characteristics of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging create from those of established entities?
Key Market Trends:
PET to Hold Major Share
In GCC region, the Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment of the market studied is estimated to expand at the highest rate, due to the high demand for PET resins in the manufacturing of bottles for soft drinks and other beverages. The demand for rigid packaging from the food and beverage industry is expected to be constant, which is also driving the demand for PET in the region.
Saudi Arabia currently recycles about 10% of its PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The recycling percentage is expected to grow with increasing focus of the government toward recycling, which, in turn, is likely to drive the demand of PET in the country.
In 2017, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has drafted technical regulations intended for food packages, food supplements, and food. This is further estimated to increase the demand for PET in the packaging industry.
Reasons for Buying GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a five-year of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market size.
Detailed TOC of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Regulatory Policies
4.5 Trade Analysis – Import/Export Analysis
4.6 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.7 Market Drivers
4.7.1 Increasing Demand For Convenience Products, Due To Improving Consumer Lifestyle
4.7.2 Increasing Usage Of Plastics (Recyclable Plastics)
4.8 Market Restraints
4.8.1 Increasing Popularity Of Flexible Packaging In The GCC Countries
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Glass
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Other Material Types
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Personal Care
5.2.4 Industrial
5.3 By Country
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 UAE
5.3.3 Qatar
5.3.4 Rest of GCC
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Al Watania Plastics
6.1.3 Schott AG
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.6 RAK Ghani Glass LLC
6.1.7 Sapin SA
6.1.8 Saudi Plastic Factory Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
