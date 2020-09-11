Geogrids Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Geogrids Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Geogrids. A Report, titled “Global Geogrids Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Geogrids manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Geogrids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

A geogrid is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar materials. It is a two-dimensional grid or a certain degree of three-dimensional grid which is molded by the polypropylene, PVC and other thermoplastic polymer.

Geogrids industry concentration is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, Taiwan and China manufacturers. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong province. Feicheng Lianyi and Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material are two big manufacturers. Also there are many small companies distributed in southeast, southwest and central regions of China.All of the manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too. Currently, America geogrids patent amounts are largest. While due to the industrial upgrading and technology transfer, number of patent applications in America tends to decrease. South Korea is the second largest country about the patent amounts of geogrids.The worldwide market for Geogrids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 3900 million US$ in 2023, from 3000 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Plastic Geogrid

Steel Plastic Composite Geogrid

Fiberglass Geogrid

Polyester Geogrid

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Mining

Railways & Highways

Parking Lot or Marina