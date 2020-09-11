Germany Ceramic Tableware Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Germany Ceramic Tableware Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Germany Ceramic Tableware in these regions. This report also studies the global Germany Ceramic Tableware market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Germany Ceramic Tableware:

Tableware is the dishes or dishware used for setting a table, serving food and dining. This report studies the ceramic tableware market.

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

Meissen

KAHLA/ThÃ¼ringen Porzellan

Seltmann Weiden

WMF

BHS tabletop AG (SchÃ¶nwald, Bauscher and Tafelstern)

Fiskars Group

Steelite International

Dudson

Churchill China

Gural

KÃ¼tahya Porselen

Porland Porselen

RAK Porcelain

Ariane Fine Porcelain

Lubiana

Apulum

Bernardaud

Saturnia

Guangxi Sanhuan

Weiye Ceramics Germany Ceramic Tableware Market Types:

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others Germany Ceramic Tableware Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Commercial Use

Home Use

The ceramic tableware is mainly made from clay materials, kaolin, feldspathic fluxes, quartz sands, etc. The main applications of ceramic tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 71.9 % of market share.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the ceramic tableware market; Americas also plays important role, especially the United States, Mexico and Brazil etc.

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest producer, exporter and consumer, but most of Chinese manufacturers are supplying the low-end products, low price and fierce competition. Japanese and other European brands are dominating the high-end market. India, Indonesia and Thailand also are important producers, but most of players are small- and medium-sized manufacturers and supplying the low-and-medium-grade products.

The worldwide market for Germany Ceramic Tableware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 690 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.