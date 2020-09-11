Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15–25 min, while consuming only 15–50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides. Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Manufactures:

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Types:

Automation

Semi-automation Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Applications:

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food

Consumer products

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Types:

Automation

Semi-automation Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Applications:

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food

Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications.

The Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry has a fast growth rate. The production of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) increased from 435 Units in 2012 to 576 Unit in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.38% Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) capacity utilization rate remained at around 89.44% in 2016.

Currently, USA is the largest production region, with the production share of 71.88%, the second is China, with the share of 15.10%. However, China has higher growth rate in the world.

The worldwide market for Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 75 million USD in 2024, from 53 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.