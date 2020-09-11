Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global “Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) :

  • Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15â€“25 min, while consuming only 15â€“50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides.

    Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Manufactures:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • FMS
  • LabTech
  • Buchi
  • Spectrum
  • Jitian
  • Viktor

    Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Types:

  • Automation
  • Semi-automation

    Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Applications:

  • Environmental
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Polymer
  • Food
  • Consumer products

    Scope of this Report:

  • Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications.
  • The Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry has a fast growth rate. The production of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) increased from 435 Units in 2012 to 576 Unit in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.38% Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) capacity utilization rate remained at around 89.44% in 2016.
  • Currently, USA is the largest production region, with the production share of 71.88%, the second is China, with the share of 15.10%. However, China has higher growth rate in the world.
  • The worldwide market for Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 75 million USD in 2024, from 53 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

