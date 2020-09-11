Bulletin Line

Global Air Cooler Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Air Cooler

This report focuses on “Global Air Cooler Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Air Cooler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Air Cooler :

  • Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.
  • Evaporative cooling employs water’s enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

    Global Air Cooler Market Manufactures:

  • Symphony
  • Kenstar
  • Bajaj Electricals
  • Orient Electric
  • Europace
  • Takada
  • Keye
  • Ifan
  • McCoy
  • Honeywell
  • Usha International
  • Refeng
  • Ram Coolers
  • Crompton Greaves
  • Khaitan Electricals
  • Maharaja Whiteline

    Global Air Cooler Market Types:

  • Tower Type
  • Desert Type
  • Personal Type
  • Window Type
  • Room Type

    Global Air Cooler Market Applications:

  • House
  • Office
  • Other Places

    Scope of this Report:

  • As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.
  • Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the average price of air cooler is at a declining state. According to QYR, the average price is about 78.0 USD/Unit in 2015.
  • Otherwise, global air cooler market size will reach about 1126.24 Million USD in 2015, with 9.09% percent revenue growth rate from 2014.
  • This report focuses on the Global Air Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Air Cooler Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Air Cooler market?
    • How will the Global Air Cooler market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Air Cooler market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Air Cooler market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Air Cooler market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Air Cooler product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Air Cooler , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Air Cooler in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Air Cooler competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Air Cooler breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Air Cooler Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Air Cooler Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Air Cooler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Air Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Air Cooler Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Air Cooler Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Air Cooler Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Air Cooler Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Air Cooler Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

