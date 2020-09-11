Bulletin Line

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center

This report focuses on “Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Ambulatory Surgery Center :

  • Global Ambulatory Surgery Center sâ€”known as ASCsâ€”are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
  • An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated – usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.

    Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Manufactures:

  • Terveystalo Healthcare
  • THC
  • EMC
  • Eifelhoehen-Klinik
  • HCAÂ HealthcareÂ 
  • Bambino GesÃ¹
  • Royal Berkshire
  • Institut Jules Bordet
  • Lâ€™Institut Curie
  • Heidelberg
  • Schonklinik
  • Northway
  • Le CHU de Toulouse
  • Maurizio Bufalini
  • Asklepios

    Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Types:

  • Single-specialty Centers
  • Multi-specialty Centers

    Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Applications:

  • Ophthalmology
  • Pain Management
  • Gastroenterology
  • Orthopedics
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.
  • The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.
  • North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.
  • In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.
  • One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.
  • The worldwide market for Global Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 103700 million USD in 2024, from 77800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?
    • How will the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Ambulatory Surgery Center product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

