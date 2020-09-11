Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Ambulatory Surgery Center :

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center sâ€”known as ASCsâ€”are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.

An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated – usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.

Terveystalo Healthcare

THC

EMC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCAÂ HealthcareÂ

Bambino GesÃ¹

Royal Berkshire

Institut Jules Bordet

Lâ€™Institut Curie

Heidelberg

Schonklinik

Northway

Le CHU de Toulouse

Maurizio Bufalini

Asklepios Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Types:

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Applications:

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.

The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.

North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.

In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The worldwide market for Global Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 103700 million USD in 2024, from 77800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.