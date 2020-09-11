Bulletin Line

Global Automotive EGR System Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive EGR System

Global “Global Automotive EGR System Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automotive EGR System in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automotive EGR System market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Automotive EGR System :

  • Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

    Global Automotive EGR System Market Manufactures:

  • BorgWarner
  • Denso
  • Rheinmetall Automotive
  • Continental
  • Delphi
  • Korens
  • Mahle
  • Keihin
  • Eberspacher
  • Faurecia
  • Tenneco
  • Longsheng Technology
  • MEET Automotive
  • Klubert + Schmidt
  • Yibin Tianruida
  • Gits Manufacturing
  • Zhejiang Jiulong
  • Yinlun Machinery

    Global Automotive EGR System Market Types:

  • EGR Valves
  • EGR Coolers
  • EGR Sensors
  • ECU

    Global Automotive EGR System Market Applications:

  • Diesel Engine
  • Gasoline Engine

    Scope of this Report:

  • According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.
  • At present, the leading companies in the market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Delphi and Continental, this top 5 player occupied about 55% market share in 2016. The market size of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems was about 2280 M$ in 2016. In 2013, the consumption of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves and coolers grew at a double digit growth rate for the emission regulations effects, while in China, due to the China IV emission standard, the rapid growth in the consumption of automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves occurred in 2014.
  • The growth of the Global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.
  • The major challenge in this market is the adoption of SCR over EGR in diesel engines. SCR is a technology that converts the excessive NOx gases produced in the engine to water and nitrogen. It enables the engine to operate under optimized combustion conditions such as high temperature, high peak pressure, and excess oxygen.
  • The worldwide market for Global Automotive EGR System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million USD in 2024, from 2450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Automotive EGR System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Automotive EGR System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Automotive EGR System , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Automotive EGR System in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Automotive EGR System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Automotive EGR System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Automotive EGR System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Automotive EGR System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Automotive EGR System Market:

