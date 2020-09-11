Global Automotive EGR System Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Automotive EGR System Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automotive EGR System in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automotive EGR System market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

At present, the leading companies in the market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Delphi and Continental, this top 5 player occupied about 55% market share in 2016. The market size of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems was about 2280 M$ in 2016. In 2013, the consumption of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves and coolers grew at a double digit growth rate for the emission regulations effects, while in China, due to the China IV emission standard, the rapid growth in the consumption of automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves occurred in 2014.

The growth of the Global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

The major challenge in this market is the adoption of SCR over EGR in diesel engines. SCR is a technology that converts the excessive NOx gases produced in the engine to water and nitrogen. It enables the engine to operate under optimized combustion conditions such as high temperature, high peak pressure, and excess oxygen.

The worldwide market for Global Automotive EGR System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million USD in 2024, from 2450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.