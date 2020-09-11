Bulletin Line

Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Wire and Cable

This report focuses on “Automotive Wire and Cable Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Wire and Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Wire and Cable:

  • Automotive Wire and Cable is an important part of automotive electronic control system. It is bonded, twisted, or braided together to form a single assembly as the circuit in an automotive. Automotive Wire and Cable are used to transmit electric power, data and other signals as voice in the automotive. The working environment required the wire and cable to have characteristics like high temperature resistant.

    Automotive Wire and Cable Market Manufactures:

  • Yazaki
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • Delphi
  • LEONI
  • Lear
  • Yura
  • Furukawa Electric
  • Coficab
  • PKC Group
  • Kyungshin
  • Beijing Force
  • Fujikura
  • Coroplast
  • General Cable
  • Shanghai Shenglong
  • Beijing S.P.L

    Automotive Wire and Cable Market Types:

  • Copper Core
  • Aluminum Core
  • Other Core

    Automotive Wire and Cable Market Applications:

  • Body
  • Chassis
  • Engine
  • HVAC
  • SpeedÂ Sensor
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market of the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a significant rate; whereas the Europe and North American and Japan markets are matured and thus, the demand for the same is estimated to grow at a decent rate. China is the largest country of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 27.1% in 2017. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 23%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, enjoying 21.58% revenue market share.
  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle Wire Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe and Japan. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.
  • Automotive Wire and Cable is also costly. For this reason, harness manufacturers are under relentless pressure to reduce costs. Harness manufacturing is logistically complex. Each harness comprises hundreds or even thousands of components that are assembled via a sequence of operations to create the final product.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Wire and Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 38500 million USD in 2024, from 28600 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Wire and Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Automotive Wire and Cable Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Wire and Cable market?
    • How will the global Automotive Wire and Cable market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Automotive Wire and Cable market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Wire and Cable market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Automotive Wire and Cable market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Wire and Cable product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Wire and Cable, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Wire and Cable in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Wire and Cable competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Wire and Cable breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Wire and Cable Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Wire and Cable Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Wire and Cable Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Wire and Cable Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Wire and Cable Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

