Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Wire and Cable is an important part of automotive electronic control system. It is bonded, twisted, or braided together to form a single assembly as the circuit in an automotive. Automotive Wire and Cable are used to transmit electric power, data and other signals as voice in the automotive. The working environment required the wire and cable to have characteristics like high temperature resistant. Automotive Wire and Cable Market Manufactures:

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

Delphi

LEONI

Lear

Yura

Furukawa Electric

Coficab

PKC Group

Kyungshin

Beijing Force

Fujikura

Coroplast

General Cable

Shanghai Shenglong

Beijing S.P.L Automotive Wire and Cable Market Types:

Copper Core

Aluminum Core

Other Core Automotive Wire and Cable Market Applications:

Body

Chassis

Engine

HVAC

SpeedÂ Sensor

Scope of this Report:

The market of the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a significant rate; whereas the Europe and North American and Japan markets are matured and thus, the demand for the same is estimated to grow at a decent rate. China is the largest country of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 27.1% in 2017. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 23%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, enjoying 21.58% revenue market share.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle Wire Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe and Japan. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.

Automotive Wire and Cable is also costly. For this reason, harness manufacturers are under relentless pressure to reduce costs. Harness manufacturing is logistically complex. Each harness comprises hundreds or even thousands of components that are assembled via a sequence of operations to create the final product.

The worldwide market for Automotive Wire and Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 38500 million USD in 2024, from 28600 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.