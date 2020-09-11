Global Centrifugal Compressors Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Centrifugal Compressors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Centrifugal Compressors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

A centrifugal compressor is a type of compressor that utilizes rotating vanes or impellers to compress a gas instead of a piston. This design is used in high-end air compressors as well as on refrigeration units and air conditioners. This type of compressor is able to be used in stages to create ultra-high compression of gasses or air. This type of compressor has fewer moving parts and operates more smoothly than a piston-type compressor. Global Centrifugal Compressors Market Manufactures:

Atlas Copco

Elliott

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Gardner Denver

Kobelco

MHI

Hitachi

Hanwha Techwin

Kawasaki

IHI

Fusheng Group

Global Centrifugal Compressors Market Types:

Single Stage Global Centrifugal Compressors

Global Centrifugal Compressors Market Applications:

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation

Scope of this Report:

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

The worldwide market for Global Centrifugal Compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 1740 million USD in 2024, from 1720 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.