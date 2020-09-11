Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Coal Tar Pitch Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Coal Tar Pitch in these regions. This report also studies the Global Coal Tar Pitch market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

Scope of this Report:

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturersâ€™ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteelï¼ŒShanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.