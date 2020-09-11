Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contact Lenses market.

The global contact lenses market size was USD 8.35 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Contact lenses are one of the fastest growing product segments in the optometry. Increasing prevalence of myopia & astigmatism across the globe, its rapid progression among children, and rise in the per capita healthcare spending are likely to boost the demand for these lenses. They offer several advantages over wearing glasses, such as cosmetic benefits, predictable vison correction, and better eyesight as compared to eyeglasses. People are switching from wearing glasses to contacts owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing demand for innovative lenses. Advancements in the contact lenses technology has resulted in their increasing adoption by the optometrists across various regions of the world. Additionally, growing geriatric population with visual impairment and growing incidence of eye injuries & vision-related diseases are likely to fuel their demand worldwide. According to the National Eye Institute, an estimated 2.9 million people in the U.S. were affected by low vision problems in 2014 and are expected to rise in number by 5 million by the year 2030. Growing penetration of contact lens wearers around the globe is another primary factor that is expected to drive the contact lens market growth at a significant rate in the forthcoming period. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S., around 8% of the contact lens wearers are under 18 years old, 17% are the age group of 18-24, and 75% belong to the age group of 25 years & older. Moreover, increasing product launches by many key players and the rising awareness programs about different types of lenses along with their growing applications are likely to augment the market growth in the coming future.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Ocular Disorders and New Product Launches to Propel Market

An increasing prevalence of presbyopia across the globe is one of the major factors responsible for driving the market. A large proportion of the population worldwide, faces issues related to ocular disorders, which is likely to fuel the contact lenses market growth during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally, an estimated 153 million people live with uncorrected refractive errors and around 1.7 million people have presbyopia.

Increasing awareness about the therapeutic potential of these lenses is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. These lenses can be used for the management of myopia, aphakia, and corneal irregularity .

Moreover, the growing number of optometrists providing primary eye and vision care services is likely to augment the market size in the coming years. According to the American Optometric Association (AOA), around 35,000 doctors of optometry are currently in practice in the United States. They serve as the primary eye care providers in more than 3,500 communities in the United States.

The presence of strong key players engaged in the development and launch of new contact lenses are some other key factors that will boost the demand for lenses in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the growing demand for cosmetic lenses and increasing purchasing power of eye lenses are anticipated to boost the demand for contacts worldwide, thereby driving the contact lenses market.

SEGMENTATION

By Modality Analysis

Gradual Shift from Reusable to Disposable Lenses to Drive Growth of Disposable Segment

Based on modality, the market is grouped into reusable and disposable. Among them, the reusable segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. The disposable segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the gradual shift from the reusable lenses to disposable lenses. Increasing awareness about various categories of ccontact leses amongst all the age groups such as bi-weekly, monthly, and daily disposable lenses is likely to boost the demand for these lenses in the coming years.

By Design Analysis

Significantly High Prescription Volume contributes to the dominance of the Spherical Contact Lenses Segment

Based on design, the market is segregated into toric, multi-focal, and sphere. Among them, the spherical lenses segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 as these lenses are the highly prescribed for correcting ocular disorders.

The toric segment is likely to witness a considerable growth in the forthcoming years owing to the advantages offered by it, such as better stabilization design, easier fitting protocol, and greater lens to lens reproducibility. These factors have led to an upsurge in the usage of soft toric lenses.

The multifocal lenses segment is likely to expand at a highest growth in comparison to spherical lenses and toric lenses owing to increasing awareness about the lens fitting options and growing new product launches.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Retail Stores Segment to Lead: Availability of Wide Range of Contact Lenses Will Favor Growth

Based on the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into retail stores, online stores, and ophthalmologists. The retail stores segment is projected to account for the highest contact lenses market share during the forecast period and maintain its leading position. The higher accessibility of contact lenses for multiple purposes including cosmetic applications and availability of diverse range of branded products at retail stores of shopping malls, branded stores, etc. are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the contact lens industry. However, there is an increasing trend among the people to opt for lenses through online stores and channels. This contact lens market trend is estimated to propel online store sales in the coming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the market segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of patients affected by presbyopia, coupled with the growing contact lense wearing population are anticipated to fuel the contact lens market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 45 million people in the United States wear contact lenses. Moreover, increasing awareness about different types of lenses is another major factor that is likely to boost the growth of market in this region.

Asia Pacific region held the second-largest contact lens market share followed by North America owing to the gradual shift from reusable to disposable contact lenses. A growing number of comprehensive optical examinations among the adults in the region, along with new product launches by many key players, is another notable factor poised to fuel the contact lens market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness a fast-paced growth during the forecast period mainly owing to the increasing usage of eye lenses amongst the younger population for correcting vision problems and growing penetration of products in emerging countries such as China and India. The growing awareness about the advantages of these lenses and an increasing disposable income are reasons that are anticipated to boost their demand in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the growing number of retail pharmacies & online stores providing different types of eye lenses is likely to boost the market revenue at a significant rate in this region in the coming years.

Contact lenses market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to grow at a considerable rate owing to the rising unmet need for correcting ocular disease and an increasing prevalence of presbyopia.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players Are Likely to Propel the Contact Lenses Industry Growth

CooperVision, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon Vision LLC, and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. are the leading players in the market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in the contact lens industry and generate significant revenue in the coming years owing to the strong focus on investments in research and development activities for the launch of cost-effective and innovative contact lenses. Moreover, growing strategic partnerships with other players in the contact lens domain is likely to support the expansion of their footprints in the contact lens market.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

CooperVision

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Alcon Vision LLC

Essilor

ZEISS International

Contamac

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

HOYA Corporation

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The contact lenses market growth analysis report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the contact lens market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Modality

Reusable

Disposable

By Design

Toric

Multifocal

Spherical

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Ophthalmologists

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2019: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated introduced the BAUSCH + LOMB Ultra Multifocal in the United States. This new monthly silicone hydrogel lenses are designed to address the vision needs of patients with both astigmatism and presbyopia.

January 2019: CooperVision announced the launch of its MyDay toric daily disposable contact lenses in the United States.

November 2018: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. received the license for first-of-its-kind contact lens Acuvue Oasys with transitions light intelligent technology from Health Canda.

