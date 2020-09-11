Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermal Fillers market.

The global dermal fillers market size was valued at USD 3,471.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6,303.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period.

We have updated Dermal Fillers Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Existing market players operating in the global dermal fillers market are focusing on constant innovation and up-gradation of their product portfolio with new and efficient product offerings for better and accurate aesthetic outcomes for the patients. One of the critical reasons for the global dermal fillers market growth is the increasing demand for aesthetic beauty, driven by the minimally-invasive nature of the procedures and the increasing efficiency of the dermal fillers.

Rise in awareness regarding dermal fillers in both developing and developed nations, the emergence of new products, and the associated new indications, are propelling the global dermal fillers market revenue. These, coupled with, increasing investments by major players in research and development for new dermal fillers are also boosting the global dermal fillers market sales.

The increased demand for dermal fillers is also primarily driven by increased safety profiles and the relative longevity of dermal fillers. Some of the other factors which are also contributing to the global market growth are the increase in the geriatric population and the external environmental factors leading to the heightened aging of the skin.

The introduction of new and advanced dermal fillers such as Belotero Revive, a dermal filler containing the unique combination of hyaluronic acid and glycerol by Merz Pharma is expected to drive the dermal fillers market growth in developed as well as emerging countries, during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”Increasing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, combined with increasing safety profiles and longevity is driving the growth of the global market””

Hyaluronic acid is anticipated to account for the highest global dermal fillers market share due to its status as the gold standard in dermal fillers. The new product launches for the hyaluronic acid segment are driving the segment and the same is expected to drive the global dermal fillers market trend during the forecast period.

Some of the other factors anticipated to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid segment are the minimal risk of allergic reactions, the non-requirement of skin testing, and the comparatively milder side effects if at all. The hyaluronic acid segment accounted for a market share of 77.2% in 2018 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In terms of considerations of cost, availability, and the moderate stiffness of the dermal fillers, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are preferred. These factors are also driving the hyaluronic acid dermal filler segment. The fat fillers segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

The fat fillers segment is undergoing a growth due to the increase in the number of procedures that require dermal fillers. In the fat fillers segment, the individual undergoes an additional procedure for the liposuction of the excess fat from the other parts of the body. This is anticipated to fuel the propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global dermal fillers market segments include biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on the ingredient, the global market segments include hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (poly(methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment dominated the global dermal fillers industry in 2018. The hyaluronic acid segment accounted for a market share of 77.2% in 2018 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global dermal fillers market segments include scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. Based on end-user, the global market segments include specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Growing Awareness of Aesthetics and Increasing Demand for Dermal Fillers Expected to Result in The Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific””

North America generated a revenue of US$ 1,596.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to account for a dominant global dermal fillers market share during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced dermal fillers with increasing safety features, which results in significantly less adverse reactions. This is especially applicable in instances where there is a steady adoption of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers because of its status as a completely natural ingredient found in the human body and also its comparatively stronger safety record. In emerging countries such as India and China, the rise in awareness of dermal fillers and the increasing demand for aesthetics is driving the dermal fillers market during the forecast period.

North America Dermal Fillers Market Size, 2018

In countries like China and India, due to the strategies employed by key market leaders, new products are being launched. In Japan, there is a significant demand for dermal fillers due to the availability of advanced dermal fillers and the high proportion of the geriatric population. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa has the potential for substantial growth potential for the future, due to increasing procedure volumes.

Key Market Drivers

“”ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma and Galderma laboratories to be the dominant players in the global dermal fillers market analysis in 2018″”

ALLERGAN, emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2018, as the company has a number of technologically advanced and specialized products as per varied indications due to its JUVÃ‰DERM family of dermal fillers. This range has a number of dermal fillers according to various indications such as the correction of wrinkles and enhancement of the lips. In addition, other market players are also launching new products such as Merz Pharma, which recently launched the product offering of Belotero Revive.

Other players operating in the dermal fillers market are Merz Pharma, Galderma laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, DR. Korman, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Cynosure Inc., CANDELA CORPORATION, Suneva Medical, and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Key companies covered in the report

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

DR. Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Report Coverage

The increasing demand for dermal fillers in the general population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global dermal fillers market. The increasing R&D initiatives in the dermal fillers industry and the recent regulatory approvals are also positively contributing to the growth of the market. The high proportion of geriatric population and the increasing patterns of early ageing due to environmental factors such as pollution. These factors are contributing to the global dermal fillers market growth.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the dermal fillers industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product, ingredient, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of the ingredient, the market is categorized into Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)), Fat Fillers and

Others. On the basis of the product, the market is categorized into biodegradable

and non-biodegradable. On the basis of application, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is categorized into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of the number of dermal fillers procedures by key countries, overview of price analysis of types of dermal fillers, overview of regulatory scenario by key countries, overview of reimbursement scenario by key countries, pipeline analysis, new product launches and key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions,Â and partnerships and key growth indicators ofÂ dermal fillers market.

SEGMENTATION

Key Industry Developments

Â In April 2019, Merz Pharma announced the launch of its latest dermal filler called the Belotero Revive dermal filler, a combination of hyaluronic acid and glycerol

Â

In April 2019, ALLERGAN announced the launch of JuvÃ©derm VOLUX, a dermal filler aimed at the refinement of the chin and jawline

In December 2016, Galderma laboratories announced the FDA approval of Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne dermal fillers for the treatment of laugh lines

Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), By Ingredient (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), Fat Fillers), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration of Volume/ Fullness) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

