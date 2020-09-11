Global Digital Gaming Market: Industry Growth Drivers, Restraints, Supply and Demand Risk, Market Attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Digital Gaming Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global digital gaming market in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel, gaming subscription model, platform, audience, device and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global digital gaming market is segmented by distribution channel, game subscription model, platform, audience and device. The market is further segmented into premium, paymium and freemium on the basis of game subscription model. Based on platform, the market is sub segmented into Flash, IOS, android and social network. The market is categorized into social gamers, serious gamers and core gamers. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail and digital. The market is segmented into mobile, PC and console on the basis of device. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

Worldwide digital gaming market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 16.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019–2027 owing use of smartphones and tablets which have virtual reality, augment reality and mixed reality gaming features. The ease of accessibility, affordability and better internet facilities have provided high end user experience with features for instance, live streaming, social interacting applications and many others. The mobile segment is anticipated witness leading shares and a CAGR of around 24% on the back of increasing usage of mobile phones and rising accessibility, affordability and convenience of buying the smartphones. The console and PC segments are expected to have robust growth on the back of reducing prices and better gaming experience coupled with increasing affordability.

Geographically, North America is expected to have significant growth at a CAGR of around 16%. Asia-Pacific is expected to have maximum market share during the forecast period owing to majority of proportion of gamers as well as developers in the region. China is expected to have almost a quarter of game revenue and players followed by Japan which is expected to witness a growth of 15% during the forecast period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

The increasing smartphone user with improving global economic growth and improved affordability coupled with rising integration of features for instance, virtual reality, voice recognition, customizable features, interactive drama, open world, wearable gaming and augmented reality gaming are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of development, huge investment of time and user distraction from regular tasks coupled with cases of cyber security are expected to be key restraints towards the growth of global digital gaming market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital gaming market which includes company profiling of Activision Blizzard, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ubisoft, Tencent, Nintendo, Gameloft and EA Sport. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global digital gaming market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

