Research Nester released a report titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”thatdelivers detailed overview of the global distributed antenna system marketin terms of market segmentation by technology, application, ownershipand region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increased usage of internet and other networks has resulted in development of distributed antenna systems that could provide enhanced network coverage to the areas with little or no signals. The global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to thetremendous popularity of mobile devices that require wireless connectivity within buildings or a geographical area.

By application, the global distributed antenna system market is segmented into public venues, hospitality, airports & transportation, healthcare, education sector & corporate offices, industrial sector and others. Among these segments, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness notable growth owing to IT integrationin healthcare facilities to hone the efficiency and productivity in their operations.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period which can be attributed to the rising trend of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with the development of smart cities in the region. Rise in deployment of 4G/LTE connections, increasing infrastructural growth, and large presence of DAS providers in Asia Pacific is contributing significantly towards the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

High Competition Among Cellular Companies

The growing availability of smartphones at affordable prices has led to increased emphasis on improving network performance which has further forced the service providers to opt for solutions such as DAS, to ensure round the clock availability of their network. Additionally, development of newer and faster mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G combined with cost-effective and advanced services that are provided to the subscribers by cellular service providers due to rising competition among cellular companies in the market are some of the notable factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Playersare Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Distributed Antenna SystemMarket

High initial cost of distributed antenna systems, upgrade issuesandhigh labor cost associated with the installation of the distributed antenna system are some of the restraining factors that are affecting the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players ofthe global distributed antenna system market which includes company profiling ofAT&T Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Plc., Boingo Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, American Tower Corporation, Dali Wireless, Zinwave and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global distributed antenna system marketthat will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

