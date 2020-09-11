Global Fabless IC Market Breakdown, Manufactures, Categories, Applications, and Regions & Forecast Up to 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Fabless IC Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Fabless ICs are similar to standard ICs and provide similar functionalities. Fabless chip manufacturers are companies that manufacture semiconductors for usage in several types of electronics like digital smartphones, cameras, and the newer technologically advanced smart cars. The word “fabless” means the manufacturer does not produce the silicon chips, or wafers that are utilized in its products, instead, it outsources the production work to a manufacturing plant, or foundry. The fabless ICs are widely used in memory, automotive, industrial electronics, FPGA, storage/printer, and many others.

The List of Companies

1. Qualcomm

2. Broadcom Ltd.

3. NVIDIA Corporation

4. MediaTek Inc.

5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

6. HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. XILINX INC.

8. Marvell

9. UniGroup, Inc.

10. Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Rising demands for low cost, highly reliable, and higher performance based ICs, increasing penetration of ICs in automotive sector are the major drivers propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of ICs in drones, VR devices, and robotics is further expected to provide significant opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. However, high complexity in designing these ICs hinders the fabless IC market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Fabless IC market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Fabless IC market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Fabless IC market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research report by The Insight Partners, titled, "Fabless IC Market 2020", offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, market opportunities, and competitive landscape.

This report focuses on the global Fabless IC market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fabless IC market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

