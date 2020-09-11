GLOBAL FRESH BAKED PRODUCTS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Fresh baked goods are goods prepared in bakeries and include products such as bread, cookies, muffins, pastries, and others.
The breads and rolls segment dominated the market. Factors like increase in retail sales of artisanal breads and rolls and in-store bakery breads and rolls will bolster the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.
Europe dominated the market. Factors like the presence of many established artisanal baked goods makers in Europe will propel the market for fresh baked products in the forecast period.
In 2019, the market size of Fresh Baked Products is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fresh Baked Products.
This report studies the global market size of Fresh Baked Products, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fresh Baked Products sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BreadTalk
Panera Bread
SPC
Greggs
Krispy Kreme
Dunkin Donuts
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Tim Hortons
Atlanta Bread Company
Au Bon Pain
Bakkersland
Berlys
Big Apple Bagels
Boudin Bakery
Bridor
Deli France
European Bakery
Market Segment by Product Type
Breads and Rolls
Cookies, Cakes, and Pastries
Morning Goods
Other
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Specialist Retailers
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Fresh Baked Products status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fresh Baked Products manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fresh Baked Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Breads and Rolls
1.3.3 Cookies, Cakes, and Pastries
1.3.4 Morning Goods
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Specialist Retailers
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fresh Baked Products Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Fresh Baked Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fresh Baked Products Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Fresh Baked Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fresh Baked Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fresh Baked Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Fresh Baked Products Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Fresh Baked Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Fresh Baked Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fresh Baked Products Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Fresh Baked Products Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Breads and Rolls Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Cookies, Cakes, and Pastries Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Morning Goods Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Fresh Baked Products Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Fresh Baked Products Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Fresh Baked Products Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 BreadTalk
10.1.1 BreadTalk Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.1.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.1.5 BreadTalk Recent Development
10.2 Panera Bread
10.2.1 Panera Bread Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.2.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.2.5 Panera Bread Recent Development
10.3 SPC
10.3.1 SPC Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.3.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.3.5 SPC Recent Development
10.4 Greggs
10.4.1 Greggs Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.4.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.4.5 Greggs Recent Development
10.5 Krispy Kreme
10.5.1 Krispy Kreme Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.5.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.5.5 Krispy Kreme Recent Development
10.6 Dunkin Donuts
10.6.1 Dunkin Donuts Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.6.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.6.5 Dunkin Donuts Recent Development
10.7 Einstein Bros. Bagels
10.7.1 Einstein Bros. Bagels Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.7.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.7.5 Einstein Bros. Bagels Recent Development
10.8 Tim Hortons
10.8.1 Tim Hortons Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.8.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.8.5 Tim Hortons Recent Development
10.9 Atlanta Bread Company
10.9.1 Atlanta Bread Company Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.9.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.9.5 Atlanta Bread Company Recent Development
10.10 Au Bon Pain
10.10.1 Au Bon Pain Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Baked Products
10.10.4 Fresh Baked Products Product Introduction
10.10.5 Au Bon Pain Recent Development
10.11 Bakkersland
10.12 Berlys
10.13 Big Apple Bagels
10.14 Boudin Bakery
10.15 Bridor
10.16 Deli France
10.17 European Bakery
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Fresh Baked Products Sales Channels
11.2.2 Fresh Baked Products Distributors
11.3 Fresh Baked Products Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Fresh Baked Products Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Fresh Baked Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
