Global Industrial Burners Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Global Industrial Burners Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Industrial Burners in these regions. This report also studies the Global Industrial Burners market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Industrial Burners :

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.

Global Industrial Burners Market Types:

Food processing industry

Petrochemical industry

Pulp & Paper industry

Power Generation industry

Global Industrial Burners Market Applications:

Food processing industry

Petrochemical industry

Pulp & Paper industry

Power Generation industry

Others

The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue.

Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.

One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.

The worldwide market for Global Industrial Burners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 10800 million USD in 2024, from 9230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.