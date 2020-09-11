Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Industrial Burners Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global Industrial Burners

Global “Global Industrial Burners Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Industrial Burners in these regions. This report also studies the Global Industrial Burners market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Industrial Burners :

  • An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13836727

    Global Industrial Burners Market Manufactures:

  • Riello
  • Weishaupt
  • Ariston Thermo
  • Honeywell
  • JOHN ZINK
  • Bentone
  • IBS
  • Baltur
  • Oilon Group
  • OLYMPIA
  • Selas Heat

    Global Industrial Burners Market Types:

  • under 1 M BTU/HR
  • under 10 M BTU/HR
  • under 20 M BTU/HR
  • under 30 M BTU/HR
  • above 50 M BTU/HR

    Global Industrial Burners Market Applications:

  • Food processing industry
  • Petrochemical industry
  • Pulp & Paper industry
  • Power Generation industry
  • Others

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836727      

    Scope of this Report:

  • The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue.
  • Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.
  • One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.
  • The worldwide market for Global Industrial Burners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 10800 million USD in 2024, from 9230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Industrial Burners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Industrial Burners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Industrial Burners , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Industrial Burners in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Industrial Burners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Industrial Burners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Industrial Burners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Industrial Burners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13836727

    Table of Contents of Global Industrial Burners Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Industrial Burners Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Industrial Burners Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Industrial Burners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Industrial Burners Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Industrial Burners Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Industrial Burners Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Industrial Burners Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Industrial Burners Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Geotechnical/Exploration Drilling Rig Market Size 2020 to 2026 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2026

    Trimethylacetly Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Size Research Report includes Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2025

    Piano Wire Market Size 2020 by Top Countries Data Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2026

    Global Car Key Chips Market Size Report 2020 Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Manual Sandblasting Machine Market 2020 Research Reports by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026 Absolute Reports

    Tape Backing Materials Market 2020 Top Leading Countries, Companies, Size, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

    Sulfolane Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Analysis and Forecast to 2026