Interventional radiology market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a growth rate of 6.13% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, helping market reach an estimated capitalization of USD 29.21 billion. High incidence rate and overall prevalence of chronic diseases amongst the global population is acting as a vital growth driver for interventional radiology market in the above mentioned forecasted period.
Insights of the report
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the interventional radiology market.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional radiology market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
- All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the interventional radiology market along with the market drivers and restrains.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing interventional radiology application.
- Rising prevalence of cancer.
- Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.
- Technology advancement in interventional radiology devices.
- Less reimbursement scenario hinders the growth.
- Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.
- Shortage of helium which is the major challenge for MRI manufacturer and healthcare facilities.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In 2018, Guerbet was completely acquired accurate medical therapeutics. By this acquisition, company enhances their presence.
- In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired CeloNova Biosciences. By this acquisition, company enhanced product portfolio in interventional radiology business.
Market Segmentation: Global Interventional Radiology Market
- The global Interventional radiology market is segmented based on product, procedure, application and geographical segments.
- Based on product, the market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, other devices.
- Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, biopsy devices, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, other procedures.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, other applications.
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
Key Pointers Covered in the Interventional Radiology Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
