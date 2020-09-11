Global Investment Casting Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Investment Casting Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Investment Casting

This report focuses on “Global Investment Casting Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Investment Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Investment Casting :

  • Investment casting is a foundry process by which a metal part is produced from a ceramic (investment) mold that has been formed by a disposable (wax or plastic) pattern.
  • They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys.
  • Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants.

    Global Investment Casting Market Manufactures:

  • Alcoa
  • Precision Castparts
  • CIREX
  • Zollern
  • Milwaukee Precision Casting
  • MetalTek
  • RLM Industries
  • Impro
  • Dongying Giayoung
  • Dongfeng
  • Ningbo Wanguan
  • Taizhou Xinyu
  • Jiwei

    Global Investment Casting Market Types:

  • Sodium Silicate Process
  • Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

    Global Investment Casting Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace &Military
  • Industrial Gas Turbines
  • General Industrial
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Various investment casting plants are available for casting on which various, for example aluminum and copper-based, all alloys, but also special alloys and pure metals can be cast.
  • The main advantages of precision casting are weight reduction, increase in stability, freedom in design and cost reduction.
  • The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the secondâ€™s largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets.
  • At present, the investment casting are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of investment casting are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, etc. Alcoa and Precision Castparts are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality investment castings for a broad range of parts, industries and applications.
  • China is a big investment casting production country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of investment casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • In application, investment casting downstream is wide and recently investment casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Industrial Gas Turbines and general industrial machinery and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.
  • Globally, the investment casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for general industrial machinery which accounts for nearly 63.20% of total downstream consumption of investment casting in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, investment casting consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of investment casting is estimated to be 2426 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Global Investment Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 24500 million USD in 2024, from 19800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Investment Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Investment Casting Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Investment Casting market?
    • How will the Global Investment Casting market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Investment Casting market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Investment Casting market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Investment Casting market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Investment Casting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Investment Casting , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Investment Casting in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Investment Casting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Investment Casting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

