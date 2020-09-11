Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Iodine Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Iodine

Global “Global Iodine Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Iodine in these regions. This report also studies the Global Iodine market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Iodine :

  • Global Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.
  • Global Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.In food industryâ€“Global Iodine is used in the synthesis of sodium iodide, potassium iodate and other food additives, potassium iodate is widely used in iodized salt for eliminating of iodine deficiency disorders.
  • In pharmaceutical industryâ€”Global Iodine is used for making the iodine preparation, the bactericide, the disinfectant, the deodorant, the analgesic, etc. such as tincture of iodine and used in the synthesis of potassium iodide, sodium iodide, iodine solution, iodinated oil; in addition, it has a special resistance to radioactive elements, synthesis of iodized oil can be used in X optical contrast agent.
  • In other industry–In chemistry, metallurgy industry, iodine and iodide are good catalyzer in many chemical reaction; in agricultural industry iodine is one of the important raw materials to make pesticides and used as fungicides, such as 4-4-IODOPHENOXYACETIC acid; in the dye industry, itâ€™s used in the synthesis of organic dye material; in the lighting industry, itâ€™s used for the production of making iodine-tungsten lamp, lamp with shade.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837385

    Global Iodine Market Manufactures:

  • SQM
  • Cosayach
  • Ise Chemicals
  • Algorta Norte S.A.
  • Godo Shigen
  • Iochem
  • Nippoh Chemicals
  • RB Energy
  • Toho Earthtech
  • Iofina
  • Wengfu
  • Gather Great Ocean
  • Xinwang

    Global Iodine Market Types:

  • Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine
  • Underground Brine Global Iodine
  • Seaweed Global Iodine

    Global Iodine Market Applications:

  • X-ray Contrast Media
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Iodophors and PVP-I
  • LCD Screens
  • Animal Nutrition
  • Other

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13837385      

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Global Iodine is in the decreasing trend, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to 20.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be stable in the following years.
  • And base on the output of the Global Iodine s, the classification of Global Iodine includes Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine , Underground Brine Global Iodine and Seaweed Global Iodine . And the proportion of Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.
  • The worldwide market for Global Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million USD in 2024, from 810 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Iodine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Iodine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Iodine , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Iodine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Iodine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Iodine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Iodine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Iodine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13837385

    Table of Contents of Global Iodine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Iodine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Iodine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Iodine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Iodine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Iodine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Iodine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Iodine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Construction Plasterboard Market Size 2020 by Top Countries Data Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2026

    Laser Line Mirrors Market Size, Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application to 2025

    Pizza Box Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026

    Monocyanamide Market Size 2020 by Top Countries Data Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025

    Convertible Jet Pumps Market 2020 Research Reports by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026 Absolute Reports

    Pigging Valves Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Size, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

    LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market 2020 Size, Share, Trend Analysis by Product Type, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2026 Research Report by Absolute Reports