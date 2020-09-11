Global Iodine Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Iodine Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Iodine in these regions. This report also studies the Global Iodine market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.

Global Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.In food industryâ€“Global Iodine is used in the synthesis of sodium iodide, potassium iodate and other food additives, potassium iodate is widely used in iodized salt for eliminating of iodine deficiency disorders.

In pharmaceutical industryâ€”Global Iodine is used for making the iodine preparation, the bactericide, the disinfectant, the deodorant, the analgesic, etc. such as tincture of iodine and used in the synthesis of potassium iodide, sodium iodide, iodine solution, iodinated oil; in addition, it has a special resistance to radioactive elements, synthesis of iodized oil can be used in X optical contrast agent.

In other industry–In chemistry, metallurgy industry, iodine and iodide are good catalyzer in many chemical reaction; in agricultural industry iodine is one of the important raw materials to make pesticides and used as fungicides, such as 4-4-IODOPHENOXYACETIC acid; in the dye industry, itâ€™s used in the synthesis of organic dye material; in the lighting industry, itâ€™s used for the production of making iodine-tungsten lamp, lamp with shade.

SQM

Cosayach

Ise Chemicals

Algorta Norte S.A.

Godo Shigen

Iochem

Nippoh Chemicals

RB Energy

Toho Earthtech

Iofina

Wengfu

Gather Great Ocean

Xinwang Global Iodine Market Types:

Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine

Underground Brine Global Iodine

Seaweed Global Iodine Global Iodine Market Applications:

X-ray Contrast Media

Pharmaceuticals

Iodophors and PVP-I

LCD Screens

Animal Nutrition

The global average price of Global Iodine is in the decreasing trend, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to 20.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be stable in the following years.

And base on the output of the Global Iodine s, the classification of Global Iodine includes Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine , Underground Brine Global Iodine and Seaweed Global Iodine . And the proportion of Saltpeter Minera Global Iodine in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The worldwide market for Global Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million USD in 2024, from 810 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.