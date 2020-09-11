Bulletin Line

Global Linear Motors Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Linear Motors

Global “Linear Motors Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Linear Motors in these regions. This report also studies the global Linear Motors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Linear Motors:

  • This report studies the Linear Motors market, a linear motor is an electric motor that has had its stator and rotor “unrolled” so that instead of producing a torque (rotation) it produces a linear force along its length. However, linear motors are not necessarily straight. Characteristically, a linear motor’s active section has ends, whereas more conventional motors are arranged as a continuous loop.

    Linear Motors Market Manufactures:

  • Parker
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Sodick Co.ï¼ŒLtd
  • Yaskawa Electric
  • Moog Inc
  • Hiwin
  • HAN’S Motor
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Sanyo
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Mitsubishi
  • Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
  • Kollmorgen Europe GmbH
  • ETEL S.A.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc

    Linear Motors Market Types:

  • Cylindrical Type
  • U-Shaped Slot Type
  • Flat Plate Type

    Linear Motors Market Applications:

  • Semiconductor Components and Electronics
  • Food Industry
  • Printing Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global linear motor market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, the Flat Plate Type segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the Flat Plate Type segment of the linear motor market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Cylindrical Type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.81% over the forecast period. Based on application, the Mechanical Engineering segment accounted for significant market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the Mechanical Engineering industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Semiconductor &Electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.15% as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.
  • The worldwide market for Linear Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million USD in 2024, from 1170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Linear Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Linear Motors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Linear Motors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Linear Motors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Linear Motors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Linear Motors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Linear Motors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Linear Motors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Linear Motors Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Linear Motors Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Linear Motors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Linear Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Linear Motors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Linear Motors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Linear Motors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Linear Motors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Linear Motors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

