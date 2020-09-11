Global Linear Motors Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Linear Motors Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Linear Motors in these regions. This report also studies the global Linear Motors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Linear Motors:

This report studies the Linear Motors market, a linear motor is an electric motor that has had its stator and rotor "unrolled" so that instead of producing a torque (rotation) it produces a linear force along its length. However, linear motors are not necessarily straight. Characteristically, a linear motor's active section has ends, whereas more conventional motors are arranged as a continuous loop.

Parker

Bosch Rexroth

Sodick Co.ï¼ŒLtd

Yaskawa Electric

Moog Inc

Hiwin

HAN’S Motor

Beckhoff Automation

Sanyo

FANUC Corporation

Mitsubishi

Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

Kollmorgen Europe GmbH

ETEL S.A.

Rockwell Automation Inc Linear Motors Market Types:

Cylindrical Type

U-Shaped Slot Type

Flat Plate Type Linear Motors Market Applications:

Semiconductor Components and Electronics

Food Industry

Printing Industry

Scope of this Report:

The global linear motor market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, the Flat Plate Type segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the Flat Plate Type segment of the linear motor market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Cylindrical Type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.81% over the forecast period. Based on application, the Mechanical Engineering segment accounted for significant market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the Mechanical Engineering industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Semiconductor &Electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.15% as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.

The worldwide market for Linear Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million USD in 2024, from 1170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.