Global Lithium Silicate Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global "Global Lithium Silicate Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Lithium Silicate in these regions.

Global Lithium Silicate is a dispersion of lithium silicate in water, tasteless, alkalescent, translucent or transparent, commonly called lithium water glass.

The product’s density and viscosity change with its product types, relative density ranges 1.16~1.19(25â„ƒ). Lithium silicate is soluble in water and alkaline solution, insoluble in alcohol and organic solvent. It frees out sol when reacts with acid. It dries itself. After water is evaporated, it can produce a dry film insoluble in water, which is irreversible. It can react with substance with surface hydrophobic group and form a film, for example, it can react with the surface hydroxyl on the surface of glass, cellulose and form a film.

Global Lithium Silicate is preferred to sodium and potassium silicates for many applications, including concrete surface treatments, specialty paints and coatings, welding rod binders, refractory, ceramics and glazes. Global Lithium Silicate Market Manufactures:

PQ Corporation

Silmaco

Sterling Chemicals

NYACOL Nano Technologies

Nippon Chemical

RongXiang

Tongxin

Ganfeng Lithium

Shandong Bangde Chemical

Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical

Beijing Red Star Global Lithium Silicate Market Types:

Molar Ratio < 4.5

Molar Ratio 4.5-5

Molar Ratio > 5 Global Lithium Silicate Market Applications:

Inorganic Binder

Coating

Cement and Concrete

Scope of this Report:

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Global Lithium Silicate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The price of lithium increases sharply in 2016, which leading to the linearly rises of price of Global Lithium Silicate .

Although sales of Global Lithium Silicate products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Global Lithium Silicate field hastily.