Global Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market to Witness Significant Growth

Fortune Business Insights projects the rising prevalence of lung cancer on a global basis to boost the global lung cancer surgical treatment market size, in their new report titled, “Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Surgical Procedure (Pneumonectomy, Lobectomy, Segmentectomy, Sleeve Resection, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 228,150 new lung cancer cases to be reported in 2019 in the U.S. The report by Fortune Business Insights foresees lobectomy in the surgical procedure segment to lead the market and remain dominant through the forecast period. This is due to the benefits of lobectomy and convenience and minimal side effects associated with this process even after the affected lobe is removed from the lung. Such factors are likely to bode well for the segment and help it emerge as the dominant one in terms of surgical procedures.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lung-cancer-surgical-treatment-market-100851

Leading Players operating in the Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Covidien PLC,

Ethicon US LLC,

AngioDynamics Inc.,

Intuitive Surgical Inc.,

Accuray Inc.,

Teleflex Inc.,

Scanlan International Inc.,

Olympus Corporation,

KARL STORZ GmbH,

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH,

Trokamed GmbH

Market Segmentation:

By Surgical Procedure

Pneumonectomy

Lobectomy

Segmentectomy

Sleeve Resection

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Multiple Myeloma Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Smart Inhalers Market

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market

Reading Glasses Market

Hair Transplant Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Multiple Myeloma Market