Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global MI Neurosurgery Devices :

Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on. Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Manufactures:

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific

B.Braun

Carl Storz

Smith & Nephew

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Holdings

Richard Wolf

NICO

Achkermann

Integra LifeScience Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Types:

Miniature video cameras

Special surgical instruments

External video monitors Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Applications:

Intracranial Surgery

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Spinal Surgery

Scope of this Report:

The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.

The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global MI Neurosurgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.