Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global MI Neurosurgery Devices

This report focuses on “Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global MI Neurosurgery Devices :

  • Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on.

    Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Manufactures:

  • Medtronic
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Boston Scientific
  • B.Braun
  • Carl Storz
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Zimmer Holdings
  • Richard Wolf
  • NICO
  • Achkermann
  • Integra LifeScience

    Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Types:

  • Miniature video cameras
  • Special surgical instruments
  • External video monitors

    Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Applications:

  • Intracranial Surgery
  • Endonasal Neurosurgery
  • Spinal Surgery
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.
  • Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.
  • The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Global MI Neurosurgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market?
    • How will the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global MI Neurosurgery Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global MI Neurosurgery Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global MI Neurosurgery Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

