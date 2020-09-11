Bulletin Line

Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide

This report focuses on “Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide :

  • N-Methylmorpholine N-oxide (more correctly 4-methylmorpholine 4-oxide), NMO or NMMO is an organic compound. This heterocyclic amine oxide and morpholine derivative is used in organic chemistry as a co-oxidant and sacrificial catalyst in oxidation reactions for instance in osmium tetroxide oxidations and the Sharpless asymmetric dihydroxylation or oxidations with TPAP. NMO is commercially supplied both as a monohydrate C5H11NO2Â·H2O and as the anhydrous compound. The monohydrate is used as a solvent for cellulose in the Lyocell process to produce cellulose fibers.

    Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Huntsman
  • Amines & Plasticizers Limited
  • Anhui Wotu Chemical
  • Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical
  • Sincere Chemicals

    Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Types:

  • Liquid
  • Solid

    Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Applications:

  • Solvent
  • Pharmaceutical Intermediates
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market concentrate is high, the main manufacturers include BASF, Huntsman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sincere Chemicals. BASF, Huntsman and Amines & Plasticizers Limited are the three largest manufacturers in the world, taking 27.88%, 30.18% and 26.71% shares in 2016, respectively.
  • In future, due to its environmentally friendly characteristics, NMMO will still be paid. So the production will still increase. According to our prediction, the production will increase to 15655 MT in 2023 and accordingly the revenue will reach to 93.74 Million USD in 2023.
  • The worldwide market for Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 94 million USD in 2024, from 81 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market?
    • How will the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market:

