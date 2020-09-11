Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide :

N-Methylmorpholine N-oxide (more correctly 4-methylmorpholine 4-oxide), NMO or NMMO is an organic compound. This heterocyclic amine oxide and morpholine derivative is used in organic chemistry as a co-oxidant and sacrificial catalyst in oxidation reactions for instance in osmium tetroxide oxidations and the Sharpless asymmetric dihydroxylation or oxidations with TPAP. NMO is commercially supplied both as a monohydrate C5H11NO2Â·H2O and as the anhydrous compound. The monohydrate is used as a solvent for cellulose in the Lyocell process to produce cellulose fibers.

BASF

Huntsman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sincere Chemicals Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Types:

Liquid

Solid Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Applications:

Solvent

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

The market concentrate is high, the main manufacturers include BASF, Huntsman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sincere Chemicals. BASF, Huntsman and Amines & Plasticizers Limited are the three largest manufacturers in the world, taking 27.88%, 30.18% and 26.71% shares in 2016, respectively.

In future, due to its environmentally friendly characteristics, NMMO will still be paid. So the production will still increase. According to our prediction, the production will increase to 15655 MT in 2023 and accordingly the revenue will reach to 93.74 Million USD in 2023.

The worldwide market for Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 94 million USD in 2024, from 81 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.