Global Oral Spray Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Oral Spray Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Oral Spray market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Oral Spray is a product sprayed into the mouth for the purpose of eliminating (or at least covering up) halitosis or treat diseases like cold, cough, stomatitis and some others. The common flavors include cinnamon, spearmint and peppermint. With a handy pocket-sized spray bottle, the oral spray is convenient to use.

Johnson & Johnson

Sunstar

Lion Corporation

Dr. Fresh, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Periproducts

Hello Products LLC

OraLabs

Melaleuca, Inc

MC Schiffer Gmbh

Dentaid

Kangwang Cosmetics

CloSYS

Philips

Thera Breath

Cetylite, Inc.

Amway

INFINITUS

Weimeizhi

EO products

Helago-Pharma GmbH

Xlear

Longrich

Onuge Oral Care

Bee Brand Medico Dental

Comvita

Cold-EEZE (ProPhase Labs)

Nutra Pharma

GW Pharma

Suda Ltd

King Bio

Hongqi Pharma

Tianlong Pharma

ZSM Global Oral Spray Market Types:

Daily Oral Care Spray

Drug Global Oral Spray

Others Global Oral Spray Market Applications:

Medicine

Skincare Products

Medicine

Skincare Products

Other

Daily Oral Care Spray is used as Mouth Freshener, Mouth Moisturizing, Oral Sanitary appliances, etc. Global key manufacturers: Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar, Lion Corporation, Dr. Fresh, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Periproducts, Hello Products LLC, OraLabs, CloSYS, Philips , Thera Breath, Cetylite, Inc. and so on. Drug Global Oral Spray key manufacturers include Cold-EEZE, Nutra Pharma, GW Pharma, Suda, King Bio Hongqi Pharma, Tianlong Pharma, ZSM and so on.

The production of Daily Oral Care Spray was 159919K Units in 2014, of which 33.66% is produced in US, 23.02% is produced in Europe. The production of Drug Global Oral Spray was 153542K Units in 2014, of which 49.68% % is produced in US, 33.48% % is produced in Europe

US and Europe are the major Daily Oral Care Spray and Drug Global Oral Spray sales markets, with global market share of 30.07% and 21.13% in 2014 in Daily Oral Care Spray and 55.16% and 32.03% in 2014 with Drug Global Oral Spray . China is a potential market; the market share is gradually increased year by year. But Chinese local brands accounted for very little, consumer acceptance of local brands in the China is quite low.