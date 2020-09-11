Global Organ Preservation Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global organ preservation market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019.

Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving the healthy organ that is received from a donor until it is transplanted into the body of the receiver. It is performed using numerous techniques, which include static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and other organs. Amongst these, static cold storage (SCS) currently represents one of the widely preferred methods to minimize tissue damage and keep organs feasible before transplantation.

The rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for organ preservation as older people are more prone to health problems and organ failure. Additionally, several governing and non-governing authorities are encouraging organ donation, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, such as Celsior and Collins solutions, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Market Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Market Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Market Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 21st Century Medicine, Biolife Solutions, Bridge to Life Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals., Lifeline Scientific, OrganOx, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Waters Medical Systems, Xvivo Perfusion, etc.

