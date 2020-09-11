Global Plating for Microelectronics Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Bulletin Line

This report focuses on “Plating for Microelectronics Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plating for Microelectronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Plating for Microelectronics:

  • Metal plating (also known as electroplating or electrodeposition) is a coating technology that deposits a thin later of a metal or alloy on a conductive surface to impart particular functional or aesthetic properties. During the plating process, the object to be plated functions as the positively charged cathode while the desired plating material serves as the negatively charged anode and source of the metallic ions that will form the final coating. Immersing both materials in a bath or solution of electrolyte salts and adding an electrical current causes an oxidation/reduction reaction on the surface of the cathode where the metallic ions are deposited.
  • There are numerous metals commonly used as plating materials such as zinc, copper, chromium, and nickel. which impart wear and corrosion resistance, improve strength, and enhance solderability. Precious metal coatings are especially important to the electronics and semiconductor industries.

    Plating for Microelectronics Market Manufactures:

  • DOW
  • Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  • Heraeus
  • XiLong Scientific
  • Atotech
  • Yamato Denki
  • Meltex
  • Ishihara Chemical
  • Raschig GmbH
  • Japan Pure Chemical
  • Coatech
  • MAGNETO special anodes
  • Vopelius Chemie AG
  • Moses Lake Industries
  • JCU International

    Plating for Microelectronics Market Types:

  • Gold
  • Zinc
  • Nickel
  • Bronze
  • Tin
  • Copper
  • Others

    Plating for Microelectronics Market Applications:

  • MEMS
  • PCB
  • IC
  • Photoelectron
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from the microelectronics industry verticals. In this modern era, the disruptiveness of technology innovations in the consumer electronics sector is fast paced and the innovations are becoming easily accessible and affordable. The growing consumer needs, emergence of many new start-ups, IP infringement issues, and strong competition are forcing manufacturers to innovate and continuously asses growth opportunities.
  • China is by far the largest consumer of semiconductors; it accounts for about 45 percent of the worldwide demand for chips, used both in China and for exports. But more than 90 percent of its consumption relies on imported integrated circuits. Integrated-circuit companies in China entered the semiconductor market lateâ€”some two decades after the rest of the worldâ€”and have been playing catch-up ever since in an industry in which success depends on scale and learning efficiencies. The Chinese government made several attempts to build a local semiconductor industry, but none really took hold. Now, however, things are changing on both the business and policy fronts.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This report focuses on the Plating for Microelectronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Plating for Microelectronics Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Plating for Microelectronics market?
    • How will the global Plating for Microelectronics market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Plating for Microelectronics market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Plating for Microelectronics market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Plating for Microelectronics market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Plating for Microelectronics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plating for Microelectronics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plating for Microelectronics in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Plating for Microelectronics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Plating for Microelectronics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Plating for Microelectronics Market:

