Global Plating for Microelectronics Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Plating for Microelectronics Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plating for Microelectronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Plating for Microelectronics:

Metal plating (also known as electroplating or electrodeposition) is a coating technology that deposits a thin later of a metal or alloy on a conductive surface to impart particular functional or aesthetic properties. During the plating process, the object to be plated functions as the positively charged cathode while the desired plating material serves as the negatively charged anode and source of the metallic ions that will form the final coating. Immersing both materials in a bath or solution of electrolyte salts and adding an electrical current causes an oxidation/reduction reaction on the surface of the cathode where the metallic ions are deposited.

There are numerous metals commonly used as plating materials such as zinc, copper, chromium, and nickel. which impart wear and corrosion resistance, improve strength, and enhance solderability. Precious metal coatings are especially important to the electronics and semiconductor industries.

Plating for Microelectronics Market Manufactures:

DOW

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Heraeus

XiLong Scientific

Atotech

Yamato Denki

Meltex

Ishihara Chemical

Raschig GmbH

Japan Pure Chemical

Coatech

MAGNETO special anodes

Vopelius Chemie AG

Moses Lake Industries

JCU International Plating for Microelectronics Market Types:

Gold

Zinc

Nickel

Bronze

Tin

Copper

Others Plating for Microelectronics Market Applications:

MEMS

PCB

IC

Photoelectron

Scope of this Report:

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from the microelectronics industry verticals. In this modern era, the disruptiveness of technology innovations in the consumer electronics sector is fast paced and the innovations are becoming easily accessible and affordable. The growing consumer needs, emergence of many new start-ups, IP infringement issues, and strong competition are forcing manufacturers to innovate and continuously asses growth opportunities.

China is by far the largest consumer of semiconductors; it accounts for about 45 percent of the worldwide demand for chips, used both in China and for exports. But more than 90 percent of its consumption relies on imported integrated circuits. Integrated-circuit companies in China entered the semiconductor market lateâ€”some two decades after the rest of the worldâ€”and have been playing catch-up ever since in an industry in which success depends on scale and learning efficiencies. The Chinese government made several attempts to build a local semiconductor industry, but none really took hold. Now, however, things are changing on both the business and policy fronts.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.