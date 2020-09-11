Bulletin Line

Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Portable Air Conditioning System

This report focuses on “Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Portable Air Conditioning System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Portable Air Conditioning System :

  • Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because they’re compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because they’re usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption.

    Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Manufactures:

  • DeLonghi
  • Airart
  • Electrolux
  • OlimpiaSplendid
  • Midea
  • LG
  • Haier
  • Suntec
  • Carrier
  • Whirlpool
  • NewAir
  • Whynter
  • Gree
  • Panasonic
  • Aux
  • Chigo

    Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Types:

  • Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room
  • Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room
  • Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room

    Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Applications:

  • Equipment & Server Rooms
  • Factories & Warehouses
  • Medical & Hospitals
  • Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Europe and North America regions are the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, JMATEK, and Electrolux, which accounts for 42.35% of total revenue in 2015.
  • The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 76.09% .
  • Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the power consumption by portable air conditioner, which is higher as compared to other electrical appliances. However, this is in turn increasing the demand and scope for energy-efficient models. Also, the carbon emission associated with usage of portable air conditioner is further deterring market growth and is expected to have significant impacts in the future, if not addressed properly. This is mainly because of increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and signing of many relevant global treaties and agreements like the Kyoto protocol and Montreal protocol.
  • Some of the factors supporting growth of the portable air conditioner market worldwide include replacement need in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly products, and increasing demand for technologically advanced portable air conditioning with sensible cooling. In addition, improvements in housing construction design and rise in number of building permits, particularly for commercial infrastructures, is aiding the growth of the portable air conditioner market. Increase in the total spending across different industry verticals is expected to support the acceptance of packaged air-conditioning systems and drive the demand in the coming few years.
  • The worldwide market for Global Portable Air Conditioning System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million USD in 2024, from 680 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Portable Air Conditioning System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • How will the Global Portable Air Conditioning System market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Portable Air Conditioning System market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Portable Air Conditioning System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Portable Air Conditioning System , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Portable Air Conditioning System in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Portable Air Conditioning System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Portable Air Conditioning System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Portable Air Conditioning System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

