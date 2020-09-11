Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Portable Air Conditioning System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Portable Air Conditioning System :

Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because they're compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because they're usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption. Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Manufactures:

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Types:

Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Applications:

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities Scope of this Report:

The Europe and North America regions are the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, JMATEK, and Electrolux, which accounts for 42.35% of total revenue in 2015.

The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 76.09% .

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the power consumption by portable air conditioner, which is higher as compared to other electrical appliances. However, this is in turn increasing the demand and scope for energy-efficient models. Also, the carbon emission associated with usage of portable air conditioner is further deterring market growth and is expected to have significant impacts in the future, if not addressed properly. This is mainly because of increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and signing of many relevant global treaties and agreements like the Kyoto protocol and Montreal protocol.

Some of the factors supporting growth of the portable air conditioner market worldwide include replacement need in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly products, and increasing demand for technologically advanced portable air conditioning with sensible cooling. In addition, improvements in housing construction design and rise in number of building permits, particularly for commercial infrastructures, is aiding the growth of the portable air conditioner market. Increase in the total spending across different industry verticals is expected to support the acceptance of packaged air-conditioning systems and drive the demand in the coming few years.

The worldwide market for Global Portable Air Conditioning System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million USD in 2024, from 680 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.