Global Prostacyclin Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Prostacyclin Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Prostacyclin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Prostacyclin :

Global Prostacyclin (also called prostaglandin I2 or PGI2) is a prostaglandin member of the eicosanoid family of lipid molecules. It inhibits platelet activation and is also an effective vasodilator. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs.And in our report of prostacyclin, the "prostacyclin" means the drugs used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

United Therapeutics

Actelion (J & J)

GSK

Teva

Toray

Tide Pharma

Bayer AG Global Prostacyclin Market Types:

Epoprostenol Sodium

Treprostinil

Iloprost

Beraprost Sodium Global Prostacyclin Market Applications:

For Injection

For Oral

For Inhalation

The global average price of Global Prostacyclin is in the decreasing trend, from 60.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 48.4 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Global Prostacyclin is widely used for injection, for oral and for inhalation. The most proportion of Global Prostacyclin is used for oral, and the proportion in 2017 is about 55%. The trend of prostacyclin used for oral is increasing in the following years.

The worldwide market for Global Prostacyclin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million USD in 2024, from 1760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.