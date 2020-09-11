Global Pullulan Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Pullulan Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Pullulan in these regions. This report also studies the Global Pullulan market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of Î±-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by Î±-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Scope of this Report:

The pullulan industry is a high monopoly industry. Global Pullulan is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1976. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are no other industrialized manufacturers in the world until 2000. With the pullulan patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce pullulan. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, KOPL, Freda and Kangnaxin. Global Pullulan is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

Japan is the biggest consumption region with the consumption of 667 MT in 2015. China is the second biggest consumption market with share of 20.65% in 2015. The USA consumption volume market share is 20.16% in 2015. The global potential demand of pullulan is far larger than of global production.

Pharmaceuticals industry accounted for the largest market with about 40.74% of the global consumption for pullulan in 2015. With over 36.24% share of in the pullulan market, food was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

The demand of pullulan is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of pullulan will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

The worldwide market for Global Pullulan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.